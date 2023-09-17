Ann Wilson & Tripsitter Share 'This In Now' Lyric Video

(ABC) Heart frontman Ann Wilson has shared a brand new track called "This In Now", which comes from the forthcoming album, with her band Tripsitter, entitled "ANOTHER DOOR," that will arrive on September 29, 2023.

Prior to starting the 2023 tour, Ann Wilson & Tripsitter finished ANOTHER DOOR, a record of all-original material, which marks the first time since the '70s that Ann has written a full-length album collectively with a band. Tripsitter features Tony Lucido (bass), Ryan Wariner (guitars), Sean T Lane (drums), and Paul Moak (guitars and keyboards). Tom Bukovac (guitars) was also a primary contributor.

ANOTHER DOOR marks the first time in her career where Ann was the sole lyricist and her presence on a record has never been greater. Ann says, "This is an exciting time in my creative life; so much new and fresh to remind me of why I love my calling!"

On Friday, November 24, 2023 as part of PBS special programming "Ann Wilson & Tripsitter: Live in Concert" will debut on over 100 PBS stations, (check local listings). Pre-taped at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville in July this live concert will feature songs from ANOTHER DOOR, alongside her classics, including "Barracuda," "Crazy On You," "Magic Man," and several others.

The cover for ANOTHER DOOR was created by StormStudio which began in the early 1990s with Storm Thorgerson, Peter Curzon, Rupert Truman, and Dan Abbott. Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey Powell co-founded Hipgnosis, who between 1968 and 1983 created artworks for the likes of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Paul McCartney & Wings, 10cc, AC/DC, Genesis, Peter Gabriel, and many others. Following Storm's passing in 2013 Aubrey Powell has worked closely with StormStudio on numerous projects since.

Widely praised as one of the greatest singers in the history of Rock, Ann's extraordinarily powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience's collective spine for over five decades, earning record sales of more than 35 million, an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. "Barracuda," "Crazy On You," and "Magic Man" are among the many songs she's written that now reside in the pantheon of Rock's greatest hits. "This Is Now" from ANOTHER DOOR plays seamlessly alongside the classics in her current live set and tour.

Last year Ann sang with Disturbed's frontman David Draiman on the duet, "Don't Tell Me," from their recently released DIVISIVE album, and lent her voice to Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock record "Rock Star," ("Magic Man"). From DREAMBOAT ANNIE to Disturbed, to Dolly Parton and beyond, Ann Wilson defies genre. Don't miss Ann Wilson & Tripsitter on tour, where she sings with the same vigor and verve that she brought that one memorable night in front of Led Zeppelin at The Kennedy Center.

Related Stories

Ann Wilson Of Heart Shares Live Video For 'This is Now'

Steven Wilson Shares 'Economies of Scale' Video To Announce New Album

Heart's Ann Wilson Leads Women Who Rock Concert Lineup

Ann Wilson Of Heart Announces New Album Another Door

More Ann Wilson News