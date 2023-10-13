Nancy Wilson Joins Ann Wilson For Heart Classic In California

Video still Video still

(hennemusic) Nancy Wilson joined her sister Ann Wilson for the Heart classic, "Barracuda", during the singer's October 10 concert in Santa Rosa, CA, and fan-filmed video from the event is streaming online.

Currently on tour with Tripsitter in support of their new album, "Another Door", Ann welcomed her guest to the stage at the Luther Burbank Center For The Arts in Nancy's hometown for the final song of the evening.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have the answer to a question with us tonight," Ann told the crowd. "A very, very good friend - more than a friend... Let's bring her out. Come on."

While the Wilson sisters have been working on solo projects in recent years, they were honored earlier this year with a Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Honorees are selected by vote of the Recording Academy's National Trustees to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field.

Read more and watch video of the Wilson sisters rocking "Barracuda" here.

Related Stories

Dave Kerzner Releasing 'Heart Land Mines Vol. 1' Later This Month

Kishi Bashi Shares New Preview Of His MTV Documentary Soundtrack 'Music From The Song Film: Omoiyari'

Billy Ray Cyrus On Why 'Achy Breaky Heart' Worked

Kidd G Gets Emotional With 'Silverado In The Sky' Video

More Heart News