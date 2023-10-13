.

Nancy Wilson Joins Ann Wilson For Heart Classic In California

Bruce Henne | 10-12-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Nancy Wilson Joins Ann Wilson For Heart Classic In California Video still

(hennemusic) Nancy Wilson joined her sister Ann Wilson for the Heart classic, "Barracuda", during the singer's October 10 concert in Santa Rosa, CA, and fan-filmed video from the event is streaming online.

Currently on tour with Tripsitter in support of their new album, "Another Door", Ann welcomed her guest to the stage at the Luther Burbank Center For The Arts in Nancy's hometown for the final song of the evening.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have the answer to a question with us tonight," Ann told the crowd. "A very, very good friend - more than a friend... Let's bring her out. Come on."

While the Wilson sisters have been working on solo projects in recent years, they were honored earlier this year with a Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Honorees are selected by vote of the Recording Academy's National Trustees to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field.

Read more and watch video of the Wilson sisters rocking "Barracuda" here.

Related Stories
Nancy Wilson Joins Ann Wilson For Heart Classic In California

Dave Kerzner Releasing 'Heart Land Mines Vol. 1' Later This Month

Kishi Bashi Shares New Preview Of His MTV Documentary Soundtrack 'Music From The Song Film: Omoiyari'

Billy Ray Cyrus On Why 'Achy Breaky Heart' Worked

Kidd G Gets Emotional With 'Silverado In The Sky' Video

More Heart News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech’s Widow- Metallica Classics Given Bluegrass Makeover With Anniversary Release- more

KISS Cancel Dubai Concert Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'- Ghost Filmed Forum Concerts For Film Project- more

Day In Country

NEEDTOBREATHE Deliver DREAMS REIMAGINED- Dolly Parton, Kid Rock, More Added To All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood- more

Reviews

Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando

Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition

Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival

Latest News

KISS Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech's Widow

Nancy Wilson Joins Ann Wilson For Heart Classic In California

Motorhead Share 1983 Performance Of One Track Mind

Extreme Debut Video For Six Single Hurricane

Metallica Classics Given Bluegrass Makeover With Anniversary Release

Sun Room Share 'At Least I Tried' Video

Mondo Generator Streaming New Album 'We Stand Against You'

The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie Announce Twin Tribute Vinyl