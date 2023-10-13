Nancy Wilson Joins Ann Wilson For Heart Classic In California

(hennemusic) Nancy Wilson joined her sister Ann Wilson for the Heart classic, "Barracuda", during the singer's October 10 concert in Santa Rosa, CA, and fan-filmed video from the event is streaming online.
Currently on tour with Tripsitter in support of their new album, "Another Door", Ann welcomed her guest to the stage at the Luther Burbank Center For The Arts in Nancy's hometown for the final song of the evening.
"Ladies and gentlemen, we have the answer to a question with us tonight," Ann told the crowd. "A very, very good friend - more than a friend... Let's bring her out. Come on."
While the Wilson sisters have been working on solo projects in recent years, they were honored earlier this year with a Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Honorees are selected by vote of the Recording Academy's National Trustees to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field.
Read more and watch video of the Wilson sisters rocking "Barracuda" here.
Dave Kerzner Releasing 'Heart Land Mines Vol. 1' Later This Month
Kishi Bashi Shares New Preview Of His MTV Documentary Soundtrack 'Music From The Song Film: Omoiyari'
Billy Ray Cyrus On Why 'Achy Breaky Heart' Worked
Kidd G Gets Emotional With 'Silverado In The Sky' Video
KISS Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech’s Widow- Metallica Classics Given Bluegrass Makeover With Anniversary Release- more
KISS Cancel Dubai Concert Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'- Ghost Filmed Forum Concerts For Film Project- more
NEEDTOBREATHE Deliver DREAMS REIMAGINED- Dolly Parton, Kid Rock, More Added To All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood- more
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
KISS Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech's Widow
Nancy Wilson Joins Ann Wilson For Heart Classic In California
Motorhead Share 1983 Performance Of One Track Mind
Extreme Debut Video For Six Single Hurricane
Metallica Classics Given Bluegrass Makeover With Anniversary Release
Sun Room Share 'At Least I Tried' Video
Mondo Generator Streaming New Album 'We Stand Against You'
The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie Announce Twin Tribute Vinyl