Tankard Announce New Album 'One Foot In The Grave'

We were sent these details: The alien was born in 1989 along with the 'Alien-EP' and has since graced five album covers. The artwork was brought to life by Patrick Strogulski, who is a student of Sebastian Krüger, the former Tankard cover artist. He also created the cover artworks for 'A Girl Called Cerveza' and 'R.I.B.'

Frontma Gerre had this to say, "Mister Strogulski has once again created a real masterpiece and surpassed himself. Our first plan was, that I would be on the cover instead of the alien... but, lucky me, it ended up being the alien included instead..."

'One Foot In The Grave' was recorded at Gernhard Studio (Troisdorf, Germany) together with producer Martin Buchwalter (Destruction, Suidakra), in January 2017. Watch a trailer here.