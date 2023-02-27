Tankard Get Animated for 'Beerbarians' Video

(Earsplit) A new animated video from Tankard, created for the song "Beerbarians," recently celebrated its world premiere via the Sydney-Melbourne Science Fiction Film Festival.
The "Beerbarians" video was created by the famous film school, RMIT University from Melbroune, Australia (Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology). In cooperation with Florian Milz from Reaper Entertainment, production manager, animator, and lecturer Simon Norton, and his team of film students dedicated themselves to the song "Beerbarians" from the current Tankard album, Pavlov's Dawgs. The video was presented to the enthusiastic audience at Cinema Nova, Carlton in Melbourne. The Sydney/Melbourne Science Fiction Film Festivals and their Travelling Roadshow serve as Australia's premier celebration of science fiction and fantasy cinema and they offer an extensive new program of premieres, well-received international films, and special anniversary events.
Simon Norton comments, "The new animation video for Tankard's 'Beerbarians' is already the eleventh successful collaboration between Flori from Reaper Entertainment and the animation students of RMIT Melbourne in the Bachelor of Design (Animation & Interactive Media) course. It's the third animated video that we've made for our favorite band, Tankard - see also 'Fooled By Your Guts' (2014) and 'Don't Bullsh*t Us' (2018). This latest video was created from July 2022 to February 2023, with large and small contributions from a total of forty-nine current animation students. The challenge for the students was to create an epic world for the 'Beerbarians,' including the beloved Tankard mascot. And, they did it! Enjoy the epic adventures of Tankard the Beerbarians!"
Watch the video below:
