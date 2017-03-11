Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley Others To Perform At ACM Awards (Week in Review)

Nominees Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Maren Morris will all perform at the awards show.

Florida Georgia Line will team up with the Backstreet Boys for a special collaboration that marks the boy band's ACM Awards debut. The two groups recently shared that they'd be teaming up for a 2017 tour. Read more - here.