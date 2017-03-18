|
Gregg Allman Cancels All 2017 Live Appearances (Week in Review)
.
Gregg Allman Cancels All 2017 Live Appearances was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Gregg Allman has cancelled all of the dates for his live schedule for 2017. No details were provided for the reason behind the cancellations, which included performances in Macon, GA., Atlanta, GA. Chattanooga, TN, Robinsonville, MS, and a 10-show residency at City Winery in New York City in July that was rescheduled from last fall due to a vocal injury. "It has been determined that Gregg will not be touring in 2017," reads a statement on his official website. "For those of you who purchased tickets for shows in June, contact the ticket outlet from where you purchased the tickets for a refund." Allman said the following at the time of the City Winery shows cancelation, "Not making a show is a really hard decision for me because I want to play so bad, but it's also hard on my partners and fans who make plans to be with me. "I never want to put anybody in a bad spot. I'm so grateful for the people that I work with and for the fans that come to my shows and I want to be at my best for all of them. "That means I'm going to have to wait until I'm feeling really good, not just good enough like I have been. Good enough isn't working for us all." Read more - here.
