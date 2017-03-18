Gregg Allman Cancels All 2017 Live Appearances (Week in Review)

"It has been determined that Gregg will not be touring in 2017," reads a statement on his official website. "For those of you who purchased tickets for shows in June, contact the ticket outlet from where you purchased the tickets for a refund."

Allman said the following at the time of the City Winery shows cancelation, "Not making a show is a really hard decision for me because I want to play so bad, but it's also hard on my partners and fans who make plans to be with me.

"I never want to put anybody in a bad spot. I'm so grateful for the people that I work with and for the fans that come to my shows and I want to be at my best for all of them.

"That means I'm going to have to wait until I'm feeling really good, not just good enough like I have been. Good enough isn't working for us all."