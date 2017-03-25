Last June, a Los Angeles federal court jury cleared the duo of any wrongdoing in the creation of their 1971 signature song against a claim by Skidmore on behalf of the estate and Trust of Spirit guitarist Randy California (Wolfe) that the acoustic introduction to "Stairway" was lifted from the group's 1968 instrumental, "Taurus."

According to Rolling Stone, attorney Francis Malofiy filed a 90-page brief this past week to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit while arguing that a series of "erroneous" jury instructions were to blame for the unanimous verdict in the plagiarism case.

"The most important of these errors," writes Malifoy, "was that the trial court refused to let the jury hear the full and complete composition of 'Taurus' embodied in the sound recordings that Jimmy Page possessed, instead limiting the comparison to an outline of the 'Taurus' composition in the deposit copy lead sheet." Read more and listen to both songs - here.