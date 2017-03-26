It's a term Khaled has used to sum up haters or anyone who wants to bring him down. Listeners might have thought he was being philosophical about critics, but according to Ross there's someone specific involved: Birdman.

Ross' diss track "Idols Become Rivals" takes aim at Birdman, but near the end he invokes Khaled's name to defend him. That reference has fans thinking "They" is actually a thinly veiled reference to Birdman considering Khaled's We The Best Music label used to be housed under Cash Money Records, but the two parted ways in 2015. Read more - here.