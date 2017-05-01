|
Glenn Morrow's Cry For Help Debut Album Announced
.
(Conqueroo) Glenn Morrow has announced that he will releasing the self-titled album from his brand new group Glenn Morrow's Cry For Help on June 23rd. We were sent the following details: Produced by Ray Ketchem (Elk City, Okkervil River, Bird of Youth) in his Orange Road Studio in Montclair, Glenn Morrow's Cry For Help is eleven tracks of smart, sharp, varied rock. It's an album that demonstrates the versatility of the band: this outfit can do tough street-level storytelling like "Bleecker and Third," or stinging blues-rock like "Pony Express," or strutting Stones-like pouters like "Let the Kid Come Out," or a roadhouse ramble like "Electricity." The songs are held together by the confident, melodic playing of bassist Mike Rosenberg, the insouciant swagger of drummer Ron Metz, and the live-wire leads of guitarist Ric Sherman. These rock veterans - Metz, for instance, has played with the Schramms, Human Switchboard, and Tammy Faye Starlite, among others - approach this material with the combination of respect and irreverence that comes from long experience in clubs and studios. They've continued their close association with independent rock culture in Northern New Jersey, too. Glenn Morrow's Cry for Help has already been featured at the Hoboken Arts and Music Festival, a semi-annual tradition. They've appeared at Monty Hall, the new venue operated by WFMU, Jersey City's world-famous free-form radio station. So if you'd like to know who's carrying the torch for one of the most storied local rock scenes of the last three decades, well … look no further. And if you just want to hear a great, tight, no-nonsense rock 'n' roll record, prepare to heed Morrow's Cry for Help.
Produced by Ray Ketchem (Elk City, Okkervil River, Bird of Youth) in his Orange Road Studio in Montclair, Glenn Morrow's Cry For Help is eleven tracks of smart, sharp, varied rock. It's an album that demonstrates the versatility of the band: this outfit can do tough street-level storytelling like "Bleecker and Third," or stinging blues-rock like "Pony Express," or strutting Stones-like pouters like "Let the Kid Come Out," or a roadhouse ramble like "Electricity."
The songs are held together by the confident, melodic playing of bassist Mike Rosenberg, the insouciant swagger of drummer Ron Metz, and the live-wire leads of guitarist Ric Sherman. These rock veterans - Metz, for instance, has played with the Schramms, Human Switchboard, and Tammy Faye Starlite, among others - approach this material with the combination of respect and irreverence that comes from long experience in clubs and studios.
They've continued their close association with independent rock culture in Northern New Jersey, too. Glenn Morrow's Cry for Help has already been featured at the Hoboken Arts and Music Festival, a semi-annual tradition. They've appeared at Monty Hall, the new venue operated by WFMU, Jersey City's world-famous free-form radio station. So if you'd like to know who's carrying the torch for one of the most storied local rock scenes of the last three decades, well … look no further. And if you just want to hear a great, tight, no-nonsense rock 'n' roll record, prepare to heed Morrow's Cry for Help.
Conqueroo submitted this story.
• Ozzy Osbourne Reuniting With Zakk Wylde
• Austin Carlile Reacts To First Of Mice & Men Song Without Him
• Yes Rock Hall Jam With Geddy Lee Video Released
• Korn Forced To Postpone Upcoming Headline Dates
• letlive Breaking Up Over 'Divergence In Views And Aims'
• Metallica Offer To Replace Cover Band's Stolen Equipment
• Nickelback Release 'Song On Fire' Video
• Rob Halford Discusses New Judas Priest Album
• Tame Impala May Go After Milk Company For Alleged Song Hijack
• Music Festival Postponed Following Blink-182 Cancelation
• Vanna Breaking Up Following Farewell Tour
• Portugal. The Man Release 'Number One' Music Video
• All Time Low Release 'Life Of The Party' Music Video
• Hired Gun Rock Documentary Hitting Movie Theaters For One Night Only
• Glenn Morrow's Cry For Help Debut Album Announced
• Shania Twain Debut New Song At Stagecoach Festival
• Willie Nelson Pokes Fun At Death Hoaxes With 'Still Not Dead' Video
• OneRepublic Stream New Song 'No Vacancy'
• Machine Gun Kelly Releases Poppy New Track 'Let You Go'
• Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Second One To Know'
• Kenny Chesney Releases 'Rich and Miserable' Video
• Sean Paul Releases 'Body' Video Featuring Migos
• ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg Stream New Track 'Wrong'
• Diddy's 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop' Documentary Set For Release
• The Chainsmokers Joined On Stage By Florida Georgia Line
• Fall Out Boy Release 'Young and Menace' Video, Announce Album
• Foster The People Release 3 New Songs
• Katy Perry Release New Track 'Bon Appetit' Featuring Migos
• Paramore's Hayley Williams Shares Fans 'Hard Times' Covers
• Rick Ross Performs 'Trap Trap Trap' with Young Thug and Wale
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.