Glenn Morrow's Cry For Help Debut Album Announced

Produced by Ray Ketchem (Elk City, Okkervil River, Bird of Youth) in his Orange Road Studio in Montclair, Glenn Morrow's Cry For Help is eleven tracks of smart, sharp, varied rock. It's an album that demonstrates the versatility of the band: this outfit can do tough street-level storytelling like "Bleecker and Third," or stinging blues-rock like "Pony Express," or strutting Stones-like pouters like "Let the Kid Come Out," or a roadhouse ramble like "Electricity."

The songs are held together by the confident, melodic playing of bassist Mike Rosenberg, the insouciant swagger of drummer Ron Metz, and the live-wire leads of guitarist Ric Sherman. These rock veterans - Metz, for instance, has played with the Schramms, Human Switchboard, and Tammy Faye Starlite, among others - approach this material with the combination of respect and irreverence that comes from long experience in clubs and studios.

They've continued their close association with independent rock culture in Northern New Jersey, too. Glenn Morrow's Cry for Help has already been featured at the Hoboken Arts and Music Festival, a semi-annual tradition. They've appeared at Monty Hall, the new venue operated by WFMU, Jersey City's world-famous free-form radio station. So if you'd like to know who's carrying the torch for one of the most storied local rock scenes of the last three decades, well … look no further. And if you just want to hear a great, tight, no-nonsense rock 'n' roll record, prepare to heed Morrow's Cry for Help.