CKY Stream New Song Featuring Mastodon's Brent Hinds

"Days Of Self Destruction" is first single from CKY's new studio album, which will be entitled The Phoenix" and set to be released on June 16th and was engineered and mixed at the famed Rancho De La Luna in Joshua Tree, CA.

The band will be promoting the new album release by taking part in this year's Warped Tour as well as playing a series of shows across Canada and a mostly sold out UK tour.

Jess Margera shared his excitement about the release of the first new music since the band ended their long time away from the music scene. He says, "We're stoked to get a new album out after an 8 year hiatus.

"'Days Of Self Destruction' was the first song we recorded at Rancho De La Luna, featuring our buddy and all-around badass Brent Hinds!" Stream the song here.