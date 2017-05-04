|
CKY Stream New Song Featuring Mastodon's Brent Hinds
.
CKY are back! The group has released a stream of their new single "Days Of Self Destruction," which features Mastodon's Brent Hinds and is the first new song that the group has released since 2009. "Days Of Self Destruction" is first single from CKY's new studio album, which will be entitled The Phoenix" and set to be released on June 16th and was engineered and mixed at the famed Rancho De La Luna in Joshua Tree, CA. The band will be promoting the new album release by taking part in this year's Warped Tour as well as playing a series of shows across Canada and a mostly sold out UK tour. Jess Margera shared his excitement about the release of the first new music since the band ended their long time away from the music scene. He says, "We're stoked to get a new album out after an 8 year hiatus. "'Days Of Self Destruction' was the first song we recorded at Rancho De La Luna, featuring our buddy and all-around badass Brent Hinds!" Stream the song here.
"Days Of Self Destruction" is first single from CKY's new studio album, which will be entitled The Phoenix" and set to be released on June 16th and was engineered and mixed at the famed Rancho De La Luna in Joshua Tree, CA.
The band will be promoting the new album release by taking part in this year's Warped Tour as well as playing a series of shows across Canada and a mostly sold out UK tour.
Jess Margera shared his excitement about the release of the first new music since the band ended their long time away from the music scene. He says, "We're stoked to get a new album out after an 8 year hiatus.
"'Days Of Self Destruction' was the first song we recorded at Rancho De La Luna, featuring our buddy and all-around badass Brent Hinds!" Stream the song here.
• AC/DC Song Use In TV Ad Leads To Lawsuit
• CKY Stream New Song Featuring Mastodon's Brent Hinds
• Imagine Dragons Release Explosive 'Thunder' Video
• Metallica's Lars Ulrich Launching Radio Show
• Paramore Release 'Told You So' Video and Announce TV Appearance
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Stream New Song
• Vivian Campbell's Riverdogs Announce New Album
• Journey, Dio Supergroup Revolution Saints Make Live Debut
• The Beatles Channel Coming To SiriusXM
• M.O.D. Announce New Album 'Busted, Broke & American'
• Royal Blood Perform New Songs In 306 Degree Live Footage
• Whitesnake In The Studio For Blockbuster Album's 30th Anniversary
• Neurosis Add New Date To Summer Tour
• Goatwhore Announce New Album 'Vengeful Ascension'
• Fozzy Release Music Video For New Single 'Judus'
• Chance the Rapper Cancels Summer Festival Appearances
• Chris Brown Reveals 40 Song Tracklist For New Album
• Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj Performing At Billboard Music Awards
• Bleachers Release 'Don't Take the Money' Video
• Janet Jackson Announces Rescheduled Unbreakable Tour Dates
• Scotty McCreery Releasing 'Five More Minutes' This Week
• The War On Peace Release New Video Announce Release Show
• Billy Ray Cyrus Revisits 'Achy Breaky Heart' For 25th Anniversary
• Ja Rule Heartbroken Over Fyre Festival Demise
• Kendrick Lamar Makes Surprise Appearance At The Weeknd Concert
• Travis Scott Issues Statement About Fan That Fell From Balcony
• Harry Styles Streaming New Song 'Sweet Creature'
• Brad Paisley Releases 'Love and War' Visual Album
• Migos Reveal Collaboration With Liam Payne
• The Chainsmokers Do Surprise Performance At High School Prom
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.