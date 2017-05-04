Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

CKY Stream New Song Featuring Mastodon's Brent Hinds
05-04-2017
.
CKY

CKY are back! The group has released a stream of their new single "Days Of Self Destruction," which features Mastodon's Brent Hinds and is the first new song that the group has released since 2009.

"Days Of Self Destruction" is first single from CKY's new studio album, which will be entitled The Phoenix" and set to be released on June 16th and was engineered and mixed at the famed Rancho De La Luna in Joshua Tree, CA.

The band will be promoting the new album release by taking part in this year's Warped Tour as well as playing a series of shows across Canada and a mostly sold out UK tour.

Jess Margera shared his excitement about the release of the first new music since the band ended their long time away from the music scene. He says, "We're stoked to get a new album out after an 8 year hiatus.

"'Days Of Self Destruction' was the first song we recorded at Rancho De La Luna, featuring our buddy and all-around badass Brent Hinds!" Stream the song here.

advertisement

CKY Music, DVDs, Books and more

CKY T-shirts and Posters

More CKY News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


CKY Stream New Song Featuring Mastodon's Brent Hinds


More Stories for CKY

CKY Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
David Lee Roth Helps Former Van Halen Star Following Tragedy- AC/DC Song Use In TV Ad Leads To Lawsuit- CKY Stream New Song Featuring Mastodon's Brent Hinds- more

Eagles Reportedly Taking Action Against Hotel California- Cheap Trick, Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Tour- Slash Reportedly Recording New Solo Album- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson To Receive Walk Of Fame Honor- Journey And Anthrax Stars Launch New Band- Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle and Collective Soul U.S. Tour- more

Page Too:
Kendrick Lamar Adds New Dates To DAMN. Tour- Chance the Rapper Cancels Summer Festival Appearances- Chris Brown Reveals 40 Song Tracklist For New Album- Bleachers - more

Kendrick Lamar Makes Surprise Appearance At The Weeknd Concert- Travis Scott Issues Statement About Fan That Fell From Balcony- Harry Styles Streaming New Song- more

House Of Cards Season 5 Trailer Released- Drake Congratulates Kendrick Lamar On Outselling 'More Life'- Niall Horan Releasing New Single 'Slow Hands' This Week- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth Helps Former Van Halen Star Following Tragedy

AC/DC Song Use In TV Ad Leads To Lawsuit

CKY Stream New Song Featuring Mastodon's Brent Hinds

Imagine Dragons Release Explosive 'Thunder' Video

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Launching Radio Show

Paramore Release 'Told You So' Video and Announce TV Appearance

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Stream New Song

Vivian Campbell's Riverdogs Announce New Album

Journey, Dio Supergroup Revolution Saints Make Live Debut

The Beatles Channel Coming To SiriusXM

M.O.D. Announce New Album 'Busted, Broke & American'

Royal Blood Perform New Songs In 306 Degree Live Footage

Whitesnake In The Studio For Blockbuster Album's 30th Anniversary

Neurosis Add New Date To Summer Tour

Goatwhore Announce New Album 'Vengeful Ascension'

Fozzy Release Music Video For New Single 'Judus'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kendrick Lamar Adds New Dates To DAMN. Tour

Chance the Rapper Cancels Summer Festival Appearances

Chris Brown Reveals 40 Song Tracklist For New Album

Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj Performing At Billboard Music Awards

Bleachers Release 'Don't Take the Money' Video

Janet Jackson Announces Rescheduled Unbreakable Tour Dates

Scotty McCreery Releasing 'Five More Minutes' This Week

The War On Peace Release New Video Announce Release Show

Billy Ray Cyrus Revisits 'Achy Breaky Heart' For 25th Anniversary

Ja Rule Heartbroken Over Fyre Festival Demise

Kendrick Lamar Makes Surprise Appearance At The Weeknd Concert

Travis Scott Issues Statement About Fan That Fell From Balcony

Harry Styles Streaming New Song 'Sweet Creature'

Brad Paisley Releases 'Love and War' Visual Album

Migos Reveal Collaboration With Liam Payne

The Chainsmokers Do Surprise Performance At High School Prom

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.