CKY Launching The New Reason to Dream Tour

(Atom Splitter) CKY have announced their Spring 2024 headline tour. The New Reason to Dream Tour kicks off on May 1 with a solo warm-up show in Knoxville, Tennessee, and runs through May 26 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Crobot and X-Cops will appear on select dates. All dates are below.
The tour coincides with the 25th anniversary of the band. "Through all the bullsh*t over the last couple years, you have no idea how ready we are to get back on the road and f***ing rock," the band exclaims. "25 years of CKY and we are ready for 20 more. The band sounds f***ing great and the tour is going to be f***ing awesome. Let's go!"
Additionally, CKY will appear at two major fall festivals - Louder Than Life in Louisville in September and then at Aftershock in Sacramento in October. More world touring is planned through 2024 and 2025, so keep your eyes open and your ears peeled for more from CKY!
CKY ON TOUR:
WITH CROBOT:
5/1 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord*
5/2 - Savannnah, GA - Victory North
5/3 - Orlando, FL - Beacham Theatre**
5/5 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm**
5/6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)**
5/7 - Norfolk, VA - Norva**
5/8 - Carborro, NC - Cat's Cradle**
5/9 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live**
5/12 - Memphis, TN - Growlers***
5/14 - St. Louis, MO - Pop's
5/15 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
5/16 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall
5/17 - Chicago, IL - Metro
5/18 - Urbana, IL - Canopy Club
5/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's
5/21 - New York, NY - Racket
5/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
5/24 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
5/25 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Lite
5/26 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally'
9/26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival****
10/12 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival****
*CKY Only
**With X-Cops
***No Crobot
****Festival Appearance
Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works- Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail U.S. Tour Announced- more
Slash Recruits AC/DC's Brian Johnson For 'Killing Floor'- Scorpions Frontman Klaus Meine Recovering From 'Complex Spinal Surgery'- more
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 1: Documentaries Galore!
Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises are Red Hot!
Quick Flicks: Long Story Short - Willie Nelson 90 - Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works
Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail U.S. Tour Announced
CKY Launching The New Reason to Dream Tour
PAIN Recruit Actor Peter Stormare For 'Go With The Flow' Video
The HU Release 'The Gereg - Instrumentals' Album
The Plot In You Unleash 'Don't Look Back' Video
Celebration Day - 30 Years Of Mob Rules Coming In May
The Moody Blues' John Lodge To Release 'Days Of Future Passed - My Sojourn' On Vinyl And CD