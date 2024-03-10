CKY Launching The New Reason to Dream Tour

(Atom Splitter) CKY have announced their Spring 2024 headline tour. The New Reason to Dream Tour kicks off on May 1 with a solo warm-up show in Knoxville, Tennessee, and runs through May 26 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Crobot and X-Cops will appear on select dates. All dates are below.

The tour coincides with the 25th anniversary of the band. "Through all the bullsh*t over the last couple years, you have no idea how ready we are to get back on the road and f***ing rock," the band exclaims. "25 years of CKY and we are ready for 20 more. The band sounds f***ing great and the tour is going to be f***ing awesome. Let's go!"

Additionally, CKY will appear at two major fall festivals - Louder Than Life in Louisville in September and then at Aftershock in Sacramento in October. More world touring is planned through 2024 and 2025, so keep your eyes open and your ears peeled for more from CKY!

CKY ON TOUR:

WITH CROBOT:

5/1 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord*

5/2 - Savannnah, GA - Victory North

5/3 - Orlando, FL - Beacham Theatre**

5/5 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm**

5/6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)**

5/7 - Norfolk, VA - Norva**

5/8 - Carborro, NC - Cat's Cradle**

5/9 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live**

5/12 - Memphis, TN - Growlers***

5/14 - St. Louis, MO - Pop's

5/15 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

5/16 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall

5/17 - Chicago, IL - Metro

5/18 - Urbana, IL - Canopy Club

5/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

5/21 - New York, NY - Racket

5/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

5/24 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

5/25 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Lite

5/26 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally'

9/26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival****

10/12 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival****

*CKY Only

**With X-Cops

***No Crobot

****Festival Appearance

