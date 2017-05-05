Fat Joe and Remy Ma Release 'Heart Break' Video

Set in a gorgeous Miami villa, the "Heartbreak" visual finds Fat Joe and Remy Ma living the lavish life. Sun-drenched cabanas and Versace dress shirts set the stage, as the two rap icons wax poetic about their love interests. Remy yearns to jet set with her verse, singing "Let's go to Paris / Let's go to Rome / I'm so all into you / I can't contain it now."

Joe, ever the charmer, is telling his new flame that she can do better. "He don't acknowledge you," he raps, but then acquiesces that it's hard to focus on love when you're chasing paper. ""I'm out of time, you know it gets hard for me // I gotta respond, the money keep calling me." Watch the video here.