Halsey Announces Tour With Charli XCX, PartyNextDoor

Taking to social media to announce the news, the singer excitedly wrote, "this is the biggest tour I've ever done. and I'm gonna bring u the biggest show to go with it. âš¡ï¸"

The tour kicks off September 29 in Uncasville, Connecticut and wraps up November 22 in Cleveland, OH. Ticket pre-sale begins May 8, with general tickets going on sale May 12. Now, with a tour named World Tour: Installment One, fans are left to assume the singer will be adding a second leg to the already extensive outing. Check the list of tour dates here.