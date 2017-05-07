|
Halsey Announces Tour With Charli XCX, PartyNextDoor
.
(Radio.com) Halsey will tour with Charli XCX and PartyNextDoor across North America during September, October and November this year. The tour will celebrate her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which is set to arrive June 2. Taking to social media to announce the news, the singer excitedly wrote, "this is the biggest tour I've ever done. and I'm gonna bring u the biggest show to go with it. âš¡ï¸" The tour kicks off September 29 in Uncasville, Connecticut and wraps up November 22 in Cleveland, OH. Ticket pre-sale begins May 8, with general tickets going on sale May 12. Now, with a tour named World Tour: Installment One, fans are left to assume the singer will be adding a second leg to the already extensive outing. Check the list of tour dates here.
Taking to social media to announce the news, the singer excitedly wrote, "this is the biggest tour I've ever done. and I'm gonna bring u the biggest show to go with it. âš¡ï¸"
The tour kicks off September 29 in Uncasville, Connecticut and wraps up November 22 in Cleveland, OH. Ticket pre-sale begins May 8, with general tickets going on sale May 12. Now, with a tour named World Tour: Installment One, fans are left to assume the singer will be adding a second leg to the already extensive outing. Check the list of tour dates here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Blink-182 And Linkin Park Teaming Up For Stadium Shows
• Queen Legend Surprises Fans With New Audio Visual Release
• Steven Adler and Friends To Rock Guns N' Roses At Ride of Ronnie
• KISS Star Peter Criss Plans Surprises At Farewell Shows
• Red Hot Chili Peppers Austin City Limits Festival Lineup
• NWOBHM Legends Diamond Head Announce U.S. Tour
• Don Broco Mix Wedding Crashers And Horror Movie With Pretty Video
• Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Marvel's The Defenders' Trailer
• Phoenix Perform New Single 'J-Boy' Jimmy Fallon
• Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper's' Gets Star Wars Makeover Album
• AFI Release Music Video For 'Hidden Knives'
• The Crystal Method Announce Summer Dates With Tool
• Halestorm Release 'Dar Daughter' Video
• The Night Flight Orchestra Stream New Song 'Domino'
• Foghat's Live At The Belly Up Getting CD Release
• Niall Horan Streams New Single 'Slow Hands'
• Prince Estate Must Pay $1 Million To Continue Blocking New EP
• Alanis Morissette's Ex-Business Manager Sentenced To Prison
• Ed Sheeran Releases 'Galway Girl' Video
• LCD Soundsystem Release Two New Songs
• Halsey Announces Tour With Charli XCX, PartyNextDoor
• The Chainsmokers Open First In A Series Of Pop Up Stores
• John Mayer Performs Cover Of Drake's 'Passionfruit'
• Zac Brown Band Return to Their 'Roots' on New Single
• Migos Releases 'Slippery' Video Featuring Gucci Mane
• Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Release 'Craving You' Video
• Britney Spears May Be Going Broadway
• B.o.B Releases New Track 'Xantastic' with Young Thug
• Kelsea Ballerini's 'Yeah Boy' Was Inspired by Flavor Flav
• YG Releases 'Pop It, Shake It' Music Video Featuring DJ Mustard
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.