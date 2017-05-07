Iggy Azalea Shares Cover Art For Long Delayed Album 'Switch'

The album's lead single "Team" dropped in March 2016. Since then we've gotten one more single--"Mo Bounce"--and another, "Switch" is on the way. Digital Distortion still has no release date.

In any event, Iggy shared the single artwork for "Switch" on Twitter earlier this week. In the image, Iggy looks fit and confident in a swimsuit or leotard, staring down the camera against a maroon backdrop.

The rapper shared some offbeat banter with fans -- some of whom seemed skeptical that the woman in the image was really her. Iggy still characterized the artwork's reception as positive. See the artwork here.