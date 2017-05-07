Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Iggy Azalea Shares Cover Art For Long Delayed Album 'Switch'
05-07-2017
.
Iggy Azalea

(Radio.com) Iggy Azalea's Digital Distortion has been in development for ages. Consider this: She announced the album's title in October 2015, nearly a year and a half ago.

The album's lead single "Team" dropped in March 2016. Since then we've gotten one more single--"Mo Bounce"--and another, "Switch" is on the way. Digital Distortion still has no release date.

In any event, Iggy shared the single artwork for "Switch" on Twitter earlier this week. In the image, Iggy looks fit and confident in a swimsuit or leotard, staring down the camera against a maroon backdrop.

The rapper shared some offbeat banter with fans -- some of whom seemed skeptical that the woman in the image was really her. Iggy still characterized the artwork's reception as positive. See the artwork here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Iggy Azalea Music, DVDs, Books and more

Iggy Azalea T-shirts and Posters

More Iggy Azalea News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Iggy Azalea Shares Cover Art For Long Delayed Album 'Switch'

Lorde, Iggy Azalea, Imagine Dragons Added Much Music Awards

Iggy Azalea Releases Music Video For New Single 'Mo Bounce'

Iggy Azalea Streams New Single 'Mo Bounce'

Iggy Azalea Releasing New Single 'Mo Bounce' Week

Iggy Azalea Releases New Track 'Can't Lose'

Iggy Azalea Releasing New Track Today, Addresses Album Delay

Iggy Azalea Played Down Nicki Minaj Ghostwriters Feud 2016 In Review

Drake, Diddy, Iggy Azalea Take Part in Mannequin Challenge

French Montana Takes Romantic Vacation With Iggy Azalea?


More Stories for Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Led Zeppelin Reunion Rumors Fly Once Again- Blink-182 And Linkin Park Teaming Up For Stadium Shows- Queen Legend Surprises Fans With New Audio-Visual Release- more

David Lee Roth Helps Former Van Halen Star Following Tragedy- AC/DC Song Use In TV Ad Leads To Lawsuit- CKY Stream New Song Featuring Mastodon's Brent Hinds- more

Eagles Reportedly Taking Action Against Hotel California- Cheap Trick, Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Tour- Slash Reportedly Recording New Solo Album- more

Page Too:
Country Legend Loretta Lynn Suffers Stroke- Niall Horan Streams New Single 'Slow Hands'- Prince Estate Must Pay $1 Million To Continue Blocking New EP- more

Zayn Malik Faces Fan Backlash Over Charity Request- Glen Campbell Streams Title Song From Farewell Album 'Adios'- Nick Cannon's Childhood Friend Killed In Mass Shooting- more

Unreleased Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar Track Leaked Online- Kodak Black Sentenced To Almost A Year In Jail- Brothers Osborne Parody Point Break With New Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Reunion Rumors Fly Once Again

Blink-182 And Linkin Park Teaming Up For Stadium Shows

Queen Legend Surprises Fans With New Audio Visual Release

Steven Adler and Friends To Rock Guns N' Roses At Ride of Ronnie

KISS Star Peter Criss Plans Surprises At Farewell Shows

Red Hot Chili Peppers Austin City Limits Festival Lineup

NWOBHM Legends Diamond Head Announce U.S. Tour

Don Broco Mix Wedding Crashers And Horror Movie With Pretty Video

Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Marvel's The Defenders' Trailer

Phoenix Perform New Single 'J-Boy' Jimmy Fallon

Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper's' Gets Star Wars Makeover Album

AFI Release Music Video For 'Hidden Knives'

The Crystal Method Announce Summer Dates With Tool

Halestorm Release 'Dar Daughter' Video

The Night Flight Orchestra Stream New Song 'Domino'

Foghat's Live At The Belly Up Getting CD Release

• more

Page Too News Stories
Country Legend Loretta Lynn Suffers Stroke

Niall Horan Streams New Single 'Slow Hands'

Prince Estate Must Pay $1 Million To Continue Blocking New EP

Alanis Morissette's Ex-Business Manager Sentenced To Prison

Ed Sheeran Releases 'Galway Girl' Video

LCD Soundsystem Release Two New Songs

Halsey Announces Tour With Charli XCX, PartyNextDoor

The Chainsmokers Open First In A Series Of Pop Up Stores

John Mayer Performs Cover Of Drake's 'Passionfruit'

Zac Brown Band Return to Their 'Roots' on New Single

Migos Releases 'Slippery' Video Featuring Gucci Mane

Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Release 'Craving You' Video

Britney Spears May Be Going Broadway

B.o.B Releases New Track 'Xantastic' with Young Thug

Kelsea Ballerini's 'Yeah Boy' Was Inspired by Flavor Flav

YG Releases 'Pop It, Shake It' Music Video Featuring DJ Mustard

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.