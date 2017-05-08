Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane 1957 Riverside Reissue Box Set

The new set will feature new artwork, rare photos and 180-gram vinyl pressed at RTI from lacquers cut by George Horn at Fantasy Studios in Berkeley, CA and can be preordered here.

Remastered from the original analog sources, audio will also be released in hi-res digital formats. The collection features such stellar musicians as Art Blakey, Wilbur Ware, Coleman Hawkins, Shadow Wilson, Ray Copeland and Gigi Gryce. Rounding out the package is an insightful essay by the late Orrin Keepnews, who, as producer of the original sessions, was present at the creation of every note.



Coltrane was poised to make a giant leap forward and ready to learn from one of the masters, Monk. In a DOWNBEAT interview Coltrane recalled, "Working with Monk brought me close to a musical architect of the highest order. I learned from him in every way."



Regarding Craft Recordings inaugural release, Sig Sigworth, President, Craft Recordings, shares: "Craft Recordings is built on a dedication to create innovative, high-quality releases. The intersection of John Coltrane and Thelonious Monk in 1957 defines high quality and innovation, so it was an easy choice to have this unique package be Craft Recordings' debut release."



2017 marks what would have been Monk's 100th birthday and this release celebrates the brief but prolific intersection of genius between two of jazz's all-time luminaries.



Disc One

A1. Monk's Mood [false start]

A2. Monk's Mood

A3. Crepuscule with Nellie [take 1]

A4. Crepuscule with Nellie [take 2]

A5. Crepuscule with Nellie [breakdown]

B1. Blues for Tomorrow [first stereo release]

B2. Crepuscule with Nellie [edited: retakes 4 & 5]



Disc Two

A1. Crepuscule with Nellie [retake 6]

A2. Off Minor [take 4]

A3. Off Minor [take 5]

A4. Abide with Me [take 1]

A5. Abide with Me

B1. Ephistrophy [short version]

B2. Ephistrophy

B3. Well, You Needn't [opening]



Disc Three

A1. Well, You Needn't

A2. Ruby, My Dear [with Coleman Hawkins]

B1. Ruby, My Dear [with John Coltrane]

B2. Nutty

B3. Trinkle, Tinkle