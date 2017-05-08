|
Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane 1957 Riverside Reissue Box Set
.
Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane's "Complete 1957 Riverside Recordings" is set to be reissued as a deluxe 3-LP vinyl edition box set on June 9th. We were sent the following details: The new set will feature new artwork, rare photos and 180-gram vinyl pressed at RTI from lacquers cut by George Horn at Fantasy Studios in Berkeley, CA and can be preordered here. Remastered from the original analog sources, audio will also be released in hi-res digital formats. The collection features such stellar musicians as Art Blakey, Wilbur Ware, Coleman Hawkins, Shadow Wilson, Ray Copeland and Gigi Gryce. Rounding out the package is an insightful essay by the late Orrin Keepnews, who, as producer of the original sessions, was present at the creation of every note.
