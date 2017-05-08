Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane 1957 Riverside Reissue Box Set
05-08-2017
.
Thelonious Monk

Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane's "Complete 1957 Riverside Recordings" is set to be reissued as a deluxe 3-LP vinyl edition box set on June 9th. We were sent the following details:

The new set will feature new artwork, rare photos and 180-gram vinyl pressed at RTI from lacquers cut by George Horn at Fantasy Studios in Berkeley, CA and can be preordered here.

Remastered from the original analog sources, audio will also be released in hi-res digital formats. The collection features such stellar musicians as Art Blakey, Wilbur Ware, Coleman Hawkins, Shadow Wilson, Ray Copeland and Gigi Gryce. Rounding out the package is an insightful essay by the late Orrin Keepnews, who, as producer of the original sessions, was present at the creation of every note.

Coltrane was poised to make a giant leap forward and ready to learn from one of the masters, Monk. In a DOWNBEAT interview Coltrane recalled, "Working with Monk brought me close to a musical architect of the highest order. I learned from him in every way."

Regarding Craft Recordings inaugural release, Sig Sigworth, President, Craft Recordings, shares: "Craft Recordings is built on a dedication to create innovative, high-quality releases. The intersection of John Coltrane and Thelonious Monk in 1957 defines high quality and innovation, so it was an easy choice to have this unique package be Craft Recordings' debut release."

2017 marks what would have been Monk's 100th birthday and this release celebrates the brief but prolific intersection of genius between two of jazz's all-time luminaries.

Disc One
A1. Monk's Mood [false start]
A2. Monk's Mood
A3. Crepuscule with Nellie [take 1]
A4. Crepuscule with Nellie [take 2]
A5. Crepuscule with Nellie [breakdown]
B1. Blues for Tomorrow [first stereo release]
B2. Crepuscule with Nellie [edited: retakes 4 & 5]

Disc Two
A1. Crepuscule with Nellie [retake 6]
A2. Off Minor [take 4]
A3. Off Minor [take 5]
A4. Abide with Me [take 1]
A5. Abide with Me
B1. Ephistrophy [short version]
B2. Ephistrophy
B3. Well, You Needn't [opening]

Disc Three
A1. Well, You Needn't
A2. Ruby, My Dear [with Coleman Hawkins]
B1. Ruby, My Dear [with John Coltrane]
B2. Nutty
B3. Trinkle, Tinkle

