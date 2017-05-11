Steve Perry Explains Reasons For Journey's Success

Perry told ABC, "I think that's probably one of the biggest things that would separate Journey from a lot of the people at that time ... we really reached for something different."

The former frontman also believes that the reason some of the band's iconic songs are still in heavy rotation on classic rock radio is because the group was "honest with ourselves" and they kept "reaching for ... timeless performances."

Steve says "it was a complete family affair" between the band, crew and manager Herbie Herbert and went on to credit the manager with helping make it all happen for him.

"He heard my demo tape and believed in me and told the band, 'You gotta listen to this tape, I think this is the guy that should be the singer. [He] honestly made my dream come true, and I'm still living that dream today."