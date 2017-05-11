|
Steve Perry Explains Reasons For Journey's Success
.
Former Journey singer Steve Perry explained his views on why the band has been so successful in a new interview conducted ahead of the TV broadcast of the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. Perry told ABC, "I think that's probably one of the biggest things that would separate Journey from a lot of the people at that time ... we really reached for something different." The former frontman also believes that the reason some of the band's iconic songs are still in heavy rotation on classic rock radio is because the group was "honest with ourselves" and they kept "reaching for ... timeless performances." Steve says "it was a complete family affair" between the band, crew and manager Herbie Herbert and went on to credit the manager with helping make it all happen for him. "He heard my demo tape and believed in me and told the band, 'You gotta listen to this tape, I think this is the guy that should be the singer. [He] honestly made my dream come true, and I'm still living that dream today."
Perry told ABC, "I think that's probably one of the biggest things that would separate Journey from a lot of the people at that time ... we really reached for something different."
The former frontman also believes that the reason some of the band's iconic songs are still in heavy rotation on classic rock radio is because the group was "honest with ourselves" and they kept "reaching for ... timeless performances."
Steve says "it was a complete family affair" between the band, crew and manager Herbie Herbert and went on to credit the manager with helping make it all happen for him.
"He heard my demo tape and believed in me and told the band, 'You gotta listen to this tape, I think this is the guy that should be the singer. [He] honestly made my dream come true, and I'm still living that dream today."
• Linkin Park Streaming New Song 'Invisible'
• Steve Perry Explains Reasons For Journey's Success
• Metallica Tour Preview Show Streaming Online
• The Damned Announce Rescheduled Dates Following Injury
• Alice In Chains Reveal New Album Plans
• UFO and Saxon Announce North American Fall Tour
• Little Steven Streams 'Love On The Wrong Side Of Town'
• Iron Maiden Star Highlights Lineup For Monsters Of Rock Cruise
• Thunderpussy Streams New Song Featuring Pearl Jam Star
• The Haunted Announce New Album 'Strength In Numbers'
• Royal Blood's Jimmy Kimmel Performances Go Online
• George Thorogood Announces Debut Solo Album 'Party of One'
• Blondie's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online
• Les Paul Birthday Salute TV Special Announced
• Singled Out: Lane Change's Floodwaters
• Burglar Arrested At 50 Cent's Estate
• Kelly Clarkson Speculated As Judge On 'American Idol' Reboot
• Ed Sheeran Adds New Leg To World Tour
• The National Announce New Album 'Sleep Well Beast'
• Brett Eldredge Announces New Studio Album
• Liam Payne Previews Possible Migos Track In Short Video
• Tupac Shakur Documentary To Be Directed by Steve McQueen
• Harry Styles Talks Self-Titled Debut Album
• Kim Kardashian Shares North West's Timeout On Social Media
• Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Accused Of Sexual Harassment In Lawsuit
• American Idol Returning To Network TV Next Year
• Kehlani Addresses Concert Breakdown Reports
• Harry Styles 'Behind the Album' Documentary Coming
• Tyler, the Creator Launching New TV Series
• Lil Uzi Vert Makes Daredevil 20 Foot Dive Into A Crowd
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
• Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.