Singled Out: Vajra's The Mirror
Vajra frontwoman Annamaria Pinna tells us about their latest single and video "The Mirror" which is a track from the first EP of their "The Trilogy" series. Here is the story: I had just broken up with my boyfriend, and I was depressed. So, I came upstate to get some space to process what had just happen and to be in nature. I find that it is best to channel that energy into my art, so I started writing. I brainstormed like 10 pages of what was on my mind and then I left it. Later, I revisited what I had written and morphed it into lyrics. The song started out as a conversation with him. I basically wrote what I felt I didn't say or what wasn't heard or understood. The song is about living a lie. It's about confronting our demons so we can be comfortable with who we are and so we can live as honestly as possible in our own skins. In order to do that, we have to look at ourselves in the mirror. We have to sit in an uncomfortable space and shine a light on those dark, ugly spaces that we don't want to look at. Once we see them, we can take steps to heal them. Like knots, we can find the best way to unravel them and let them go. A lot of this process involves a separation from the social norms or social assumptions we are taught. Meditation, art, being in nature, travel, and new experiences all help to facilitate that separation. After separation, we can observe. We observe a deeper sense of self and we learn to see what experiences keep us the most truthful to that deeper sense of self. In thinking and writing about my ex (and telling him to look in the mirror), I learned that I was also learning to look at myself in the mirror. So when I say, "I know you hate to look at me cause I'm your mirror, and you don't like what you see," he became my mirror. The song then morphed into an infinity mirror where I was his mirror and he became my mirror, and the mirror mirrors the mirror, ad infinitum. That's what so awesome about the writing process. As artists, the more we can dissolve and get out of our own way, something greater than what we consciously conceive of has the chance to manifest in the material space. We basically become conduits for the great knowledge to enter the material realm. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and watch the official video right here!
