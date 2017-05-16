Bastille Add U.S. Fall Leg To Wild, Wild World Tour

The new U.S. fall leg will include five shows beginning on September 9th in Pittsburgh, PA at the Stage AE and wrapping up on September 14th in Philadelphia at The Fillmore.

The trek will also include stops in Norfolk, Albany and Providence. The UK group has recruited Frenship to support them on all of the dates except the kick off show.



Bastille - "Wild, Wild World Tour 2017" Fall Edition Dates"

9/9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

9/10 - Norfolk, VA - Constant Convention Center

9/12 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

9/13 - Providence, RI - Lupos Heartbreak Hotel

9/14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore