Paul Johnson and The About Last Nights Release 'Missing You' Video

Johnson had this to say about the track, It's hard to do a classic song like 'Missing You' and do it justice. That's what we all wanted to do, pay it justice while still making it our own.

"It's one of the best songs of its generation...or any generation, and it carries something very emotive and timeless. I think anyone can relate to it, so it will never get old. That's a true sign of its craftsmanship." Watch the video here.