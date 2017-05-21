Liam Payne Streams New Song 'Strip That Down'

Liam is the final member of 1D to release solo material. Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik have all embarked upon their individual careers and have found nearly instant fan acceptance.

Malik, of course, had a head start after he quit the boyband back in 2015. Check out a stream of Liam Payne's addition to the boy's post-One Direction catalog here.