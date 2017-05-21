Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Liam Payne Streams New Song 'Strip That Down'
05-21-2017
.
Liam Payne

(Radio.com) Liam Payne has released his first single as a solo artist, titled "Strip That Down." The former One Direction singer gets an assist from Atlanta rapper Quavo (one-third of Migos).

Liam is the final member of 1D to release solo material. Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik have all embarked upon their individual careers and have found nearly instant fan acceptance.

Malik, of course, had a head start after he quit the boyband back in 2015. Check out a stream of Liam Payne's addition to the boy's post-One Direction catalog here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Liam Payne Music, DVDs, Books and more

Liam Payne T-shirts and Posters

More Liam Payne News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Liam Payne Streams New Song 'Strip That Down'

Liam Payne Releasing Debut Solo Single Featuring Migos' Quavo

Liam Payne Previews Possible Migos Track In Short Video

Migos Reveal Collaboration With Liam Payne

Liam Payne Thanks Fans for Love And Supportive Messages after Son's Birth

One Direction's Liam Payne Becomes A Proud Father

Liam Payne Reached Out To Zayn Malik

Liam Payne Promises That One Direction Will Reunite

Liam Payne And Girlfriend Reportedly Expecting Baby

Bono Enlists Liam Payne, DJ Khaled, More for (RED) Shopathon


More Stories for Liam Payne

Liam Payne Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell's Death Ruled A Suicide- Sammy Hagar Reaffirms His Van Halen Reunion Pitch- David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page- more

Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52- Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price- Original Guns N' Roses Star Grateful For Reunion Experience- more

The Eagles' Don Henley Reveals Glenn Frey's Replacement- Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'The Sky is a Neighborhood'- Van Halen Star Confirms David Lee Roth Reports- more

Page Too:
Liam Payne Streams New Song 'Strip That Down- 'Video From Chris Cornell's Final Concert Goes Online- Carrie Underwood And American Idol's Paula Abdul Reunited- more

Chris Cornell's Family Question Suicide Ruling- Metallica's James Hetfield On His Raiders Dilemma- Katy Perry Streams New Track 'Swish Swish' Featuring Nicki Minaj- more

ASAP Rocky Robbed Of $1.5 Million In Jewelry- Selena Gomez Returns With New Single 'Bad Liar'- Migos Make Surprise Appearance With Drake at Adult Swim Event- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell's Death Ruled A Suicide

Sammy Hagar Reaffirms His Van Halen Reunion Pitch

David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page

Muse Release 'Dig Down' Video Starring Lauren Wasser

Beatles Stream Very First Take Of 'Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds'

W.A.S.P.'s Crimson Idol Movie To Finally Be Released

Early Nickelback Albums Getting Vinyl Releases

Phoenix Streaming New Album Title Song 'Ti Amo'

Peter Criss Agrees With Rock Hall's Snubbing Of KISS Members

The Magpie Salute Add New Dates To Summer Tour

Paramore Rock New Single And Classic Song On Jimmy Kimmel

Kreator's Early Albums Being Expanded For Reissues

Metallica Release Live 'Motorbreath' Video

Singled Out: Siriun's Intent

Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dead At 52

Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price

• more

Page Too News Stories
Liam Payne Streams New Song 'Strip That Down'

Video From Chris Cornell's Final Concert Goes Online

Carrie Underwood And American Idol's Paula Abdul Reunited

Drake's Slang Needs Subtitles In Video Clip

Logic Celebrates Scoring No. 1 Album With Message To Fans

Maddie And Tae Debut New Song 'Somebody Will'

Dan Auerbach, Brad Paisley, James Bay On 'Cars 3' Soundtracks

Michael Jackson 'Bubbles' Movie Close To Netflix Deal

Chance the Rapper Featured In Francis And The Lights New Video

Nick and Aaron Carter's Father Bob Dies

Elle King Reveals Secret Marriage And Separation

Kendrick Lamar Painting To Be Displayed At U.S. Capitol Building

Thomas Rhett Excited About Being A New Parents

Kesha Writes Shares About Her Eating Disorder Struggles

Camila Cabello Reveal Title For Upcoming Solo Album

Big Boi Releases 'Mic Jack' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.