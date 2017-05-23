Chris Robinson Brotherhood Stream New Song and Announce Album

The band will be releasing the new album, their third in two years, on July 21st and will be launching a late summer tour of the U.S. on August 5th at the Petaluma Music Festival.

The new song can be streamed here and Chris Robinson had the following comments about the new record, "They say the only people who know true freedom are musicians and gangsters.

"And Bob Dylan said to live outside the law you must be honest. We're living in these anxiety-filled times, in an era of 'no truth,' but what our music represents is this truly honest way of communicating with people, and that's a really freeing thing."

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Tour Dates:

July 1 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheatre

July 7 - Veneta, OR - Oregon Country Fair

August 5 - Petaluma, CA - Petaluma Music Festival

August 9 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

August 10 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

August 11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka's Live

August 12 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre

August 13 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

August 15 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

August 17 - Manunuck, RI - Ocean Mist

August 18 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage

August 19 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

August 20 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts

August 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre

August 23 - State College, PA - The State Theatre

August 24 - Ithaca, NY - The Haunt

August 25 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater

August 26 - Washington, DC - The 9:30 Club

September 23 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival