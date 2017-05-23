Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Franz Ferdinand Launch Tour With New Lineup
05-23-2017
.
Franz Ferdinand

(Gibson) Franz Ferdinand just kicked off their North American tour. Before they travelled to the US, the 'Take Me Out' rock act posted an image on their social media showing the band's line-up with the addition of two new members.

Guitarist Dino Bardot and keyboard player/guitarist Julian Corrie will replace founding member Nick McCarthy who parted ways with the group last summer.

Bardot previously played with indie-rock trio 1990, while Corrie released electronic music under the moniker Miaoux Miaoux. Franz Ferdinand last released an album four years ago, 2013's Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action. Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Franz Ferdinand Music, DVDs, Books and more

Franz Ferdinand T-shirts and Posters

More Franz Ferdinand News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Franz Ferdinand Launch Tour With New Lineup

Franz Ferdinand Announce North American Tour

Band of Horses, Franz Ferdinand, Travis Supergroup Stream First Song


More Stories for Franz Ferdinand

Franz Ferdinand Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reveal Teaser Videos For Big Announcement- Early Van Halen Manager Releasing Tells All Book- Linkin Park Singer Wants To Punch Fans That Call Them Sell Outs- more

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Releasing Brand New Song- Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Continue Supergroup- Beatles White Album To Get Deluxe Anniversary Reissue- more

Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell's Death Ruled A Suicide- Sammy Hagar Reaffirms His Van Halen Reunion Pitch- David Coverdale Sad For Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page- more

Page Too:
19 Killed In Terrorist Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert- Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut- T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape- more

Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' May Be Taylor Swift Diss Track- Harry Styles Concludes Late Night Run With Carpool Karaoke- Lorde Reveals 'Melodrama' Album Song Details- more

Liam Payne Streams New Song 'Strip That Down- 'Video From Chris Cornell's Final Concert Goes Online- Carrie Underwood And American Idol's Paula Abdul Reunited- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reveal Teaser Videos For Big Announcement

Early Van Halen Manager Releasing Tells All Book

Linkin Park Singer Wants To Punch Fans That Call Them Sell Outs

Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

Thin Lizzy Frontman Phil Lynott Biopic In The Works

Arch Enemy Announce New Album 'Will To Power'

Queen's Freddie Mercury Lost Most of Foot In AIDS Battle

Jonny Lang Announces First New Album In Four Years

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Stream New Song and Announce Album

Franz Ferdinand Launch Tour With New Lineup

Metallica Win Top Rock Album Honor At Billboard Awards

Papa Roach Rock With High School Marching Band At Festival

Singled Out: Inglorious' Black Magic

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Releasing Brand New Song

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Continue Supergroup

Beatles White Album To Get Deluxe Anniversary Reissue

• more

Page Too News Stories
19 Killed In Terrorist Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert

Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut

T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape

Katy Perry To Get Massive Payday For American Idol Reboot Deal

Jason Aldean Releases 'They Don't Know' Music Video

Meek Mill Streaming New Track 'Glow Up'

Lana Del Rey Releases Video For 'Lust for Life' Feat The Weeknd

Rascal Flatts Announce A Night To Shine Residency

Frightened Rabbit and Broken Social Scene Announce Fall Tour

Luke Combs Storms To No. 1 With 'Hurricane'

Amber Arcades Streams New Collaboration With Bill Ryder-Jones

Former Scarletta Star Benji Harris Announce Solo Debut Album

Five Alarm Funk Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' May Be Taylor Swift Diss Track

Harry Styles Concludes Late Night Run With Carpool Karaoke

Lorde Reveals 'Melodrama' Album Song Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.