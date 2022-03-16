Franz Ferdinand Returning To America For Summer Tour

Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand have announced that they will be returning to North America this summer to launch their first U.S. tour since 2018.

The band will be embarking on the trek to promote their 20-track greatest hits package, "Hits to The Head", which was released in various formats last Friday (March 11th).

The tour is set to kick off on Augut 4th in Dallas, TX at the House of Blues and will wrap up on September 1st at the Shrine in Los Angeles, CA. See the dates below:

8/4: House of Blues - Dallas, TX

8/5: White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

8/6: Stubb's - Austin, TX

8/8: Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

8/10: 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

8/11: 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

8/12: The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

8/13: Pier 17 - New York, NY

8/15: House of Blues - Boston, MA

8/16: M Telus - Montreal, QC

8/17: History - Toronto, ON

8/19: The Riv - Chicago, IL

8/20: The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

8/22: Ogden - Denver, CO

8/23: Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

8/25: Showbox SODO - Seattle, WA

8/26: Orpheum - Vancouver, BC

8/27: Grand Lodge - Portland, OR

8/30: Fox Theatre - San Francisco, CA

9/1: The Shrine - Los Angeles, CA

