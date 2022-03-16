Franz Ferdinand Returning To America For Summer Tour

Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand have announced that they will be returning to North America this summer to launch their first U.S. tour since 2018.
The band will be embarking on the trek to promote their 20-track greatest hits package, "Hits to The Head", which was released in various formats last Friday (March 11th).
The tour is set to kick off on Augut 4th in Dallas, TX at the House of Blues and will wrap up on September 1st at the Shrine in Los Angeles, CA. See the dates below:
8/4: House of Blues - Dallas, TX
8/5: White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX
8/6: Stubb's - Austin, TX
8/8: Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA
8/10: 9:30 Club - Washington, DC
8/11: 9:30 Club - Washington, DC
8/12: The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA
8/13: Pier 17 - New York, NY
8/15: House of Blues - Boston, MA
8/16: M Telus - Montreal, QC
8/17: History - Toronto, ON
8/19: The Riv - Chicago, IL
8/20: The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN
8/22: Ogden - Denver, CO
8/23: Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT
8/25: Showbox SODO - Seattle, WA
8/26: Orpheum - Vancouver, BC
8/27: Grand Lodge - Portland, OR
8/30: Fox Theatre - San Francisco, CA
9/1: The Shrine - Los Angeles, CA
Franz Ferdinand Get 'Curious' With New Video
Franz Ferdinand Premiere 'Billy Goodbye' Video and Announce Hits Album
Franz Ferdinand Stream New Song 'Lazy Boy'
Franz Ferdinand Rock 'Always Ascending' on 'Fallon'
Duran Duran Launching North American Summer Tour- Cave In Announce First New Album In Over A Decade- Judas Priest- more
Dolly Parton Declines Rock Hall Nomination- Rolling Stones SIXTY Tour- Pearl Jam American Tour- Incubus Summer Tour- more
Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth- Ghost To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Holmes Begins Cancer Treatment- more
Rolling Stones Tease Tour Announcement- Rush Release YYZ Video From Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue- Ghost- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More
Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago
Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago