Jonny Lang Announces First New Album In Four Years 05-23-2017

. Jonny Lang has announced that he will be returning with his first new album in four years with the release of his new effort "Signs" and will be launching North American and European tours later this year. The new album, which was produced by Lang, Drew Ramsey, and Shannon Sanders, will be hitting stores in the U.S. and Canada on September 8th and Europe on August 25th. Lang had this to say about the music on the new album, "Some of the songs are autobiographical, but not usually in a literal way. The main goal is for folks to be able to relate to what I went through. If I can't make it work using just my personal experience, I use my imagination to fill in blanks." He is currently on the road for a string of U.S. dates that will be wrapping up on July 29th in Lincoln, CA at Thunder Valley Casino and will be launching the newly announced North American leg on August 11th, which will run through October 7th. After a couple weeks off, Lang will head across the pond to launch his European tour on October 22nd at Hedon in Zwolle, NL and will conclude the trek with an at the Blues Alive Fest in the Czech Republic on November 16th.



Current U.S. Dates

6/10 Birmingham, AL Alys Stephens Performing Arts

6/11 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

6/16 Riverside, IA Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

6/17 Aurora, IL Blues on the Fox Fest

6/18 Moorehead, MN Bluestem for the Arts Amphitheatre

6/22 Columbia, MO The Blue Note

6/23 Wichita, KS Orpheum Theatre

6/24 Okmulgee, OK Musogee (Creek) Nation Festival

7/06 Lexington, MI Lexington Village Theater

7/07 Kent, OH Kent Stage

7/08 Rochester, MI Meadowbrook

7/13 Peoria, IL Riverfront

7/14 Minneapolis, MN Music In The Zoo

7/15 Sioux Falls, SD Sioux Falls Jazz Fest

7/20 Tucson, AZ Rialto theatre

7/21 Chandler, AZ Chandler Center

7/22 Las Vegas, NV Boulder Station

7/28 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery

7/29 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino New Johnny Lang North American Dates:

8/11 Los Angeles, CA Teragram

8/13 Arlington, WA Stillaguamish Festival

8/19 North Thornton, NH White Mountain Boogie

8/22 New York, NY Highline Ballroom

8/23 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live

8/25 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

8/26 Trois-Rivieres, QUE Trois-Rivieres en Blues

9/08 Aspen, CO Belly Up

9/09 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

9/10 Arvada, CO Arvada Center

9/14 Dallas, TX House of Blues

9/15 Houston, TX House of Blues

9/16 Austin, TX ACL Live

9/18 Kansas City, MO Knuckleheads

9/19 St. Louis, MO Pageant

9/21 Milwaukee, WI Potawatomi Casino

9/22 Milwaukee, WI Polawatomi Casino

9/23 Chicago, IL House of Blues

9/24 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond Festival

9/26 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

9/29 Huntington, NY Paramount

9/30 Hartford, CT Infinity Hall (On-Sale 5/18)

10/01 Fairfield, CT Warehouse (On-Sale 5/31)

10/03 Boston, MA The Wilbur Theater

10/04 Portland, ME Aura

10/06 Cranston, RI Park Theatre

10/07 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino



European Tour Dates:

10/22 Zwolle, NL Hedon

10/23 Cologne, Germany Gloria

10/25 Berlin, Germany Columbia Club

10/27 Hamburg, Germany Mojo

10/29 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio

10.30 Oslo, Norway Rockafeller

10/31 Stockholm, Sweden Nalen

11/04 London, UK SBE (London Folk and Roots Fest)

11/05 Leuven, Belgium Hep Depot (Leuven Blues Festival)

11/07 Cleon, France La Travene (Blues de Travene)

11/09 Marseille, France Espace Julien

11/10 Six-Fours-les-Plages, France Espace Malraux

11/11 Paris, France La Cigale

11/13 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna

11/14 Vienna, Austria Porgy and Bess

11/16 Sumperk, Czech Republic House of Culture (Blues Alive Fest)

