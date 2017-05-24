Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Divinity Streaming Their New Album 'The Immortalist' Online
05-24-2017
.
Divinity

Progressive death metalers Divinity have announced that they are streaming their new album "The Immortalist" in full online ahead of its official release this Friday, May 26th.

The new album features 12 tracks that include their two previous EP releases "The Immortalist, Pt. 1 - Awestruck" and "The Immortalist, Pt. 2 -Momentum" with their 3rd EP "The Immortalist Pt. 3 - Conqueror" now completed to finish off the trilogy series as one full length album.

The band had this to say, "We're very proud of our new album! Our dedication to song writing, recording and producing these 12 songs over the past 5 years has been a crazy musical journey and a huge learning experience that we will never forget. Our lyrical content and artwork is based on an original science-fiction concept story about a character who wakes up in a random field within an intricate crop circle with no memory of who he is or how he got there. The character is then thrown into a crazy adventure and eventually learns who he is and how to become immortal. There's so much more to the story but we don't want to give it all way just yet." Stream the full album here.

advertisement

Divinity Music, DVDs, Books and more

Divinity T-shirts and Posters

More Divinity News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Divinity Streaming Their New Album 'The Immortalist' Online


More Stories for Divinity

Divinity Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Beef Up Security For Irish Concert- Of Mice & Men Release Second Post Austin Carlile Song- Iron Maiden Vow To Finish UK Tour Despite Terrorist Attack- more

Guns N' Roses Reveal Teaser Videos For Big Announcement- Early Van Halen Manager Releasing Tells All Book- Linkin Park Singer Wants To Punch Fans That Call Them Sell Outs- more

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Releasing Brand New Song- Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants To Continue Supergroup- Beatles White Album To Get Deluxe Anniversary Reissue- more

Page Too:
Ariana Grande Management Release Statement On Terrorist Bombing- Miley Cyrus Says She Inspired Katy Perry's 'I Kissed A Girl'- Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To Roger Moore- more

19 Killed In Terrorist Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert- Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut- T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape- more

Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' May Be Taylor Swift Diss Track- Harry Styles Concludes Late Night Run With Carpool Karaoke- Lorde Reveals 'Melodrama' Album Song Details- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Beef Up Security For Irish Concert

Of Mice & Men Release Second Post Austin Carlile Song

Iron Maiden Vow To Finish UK Tour Despite Terrorist Attack

Stone Sour Release New Music Video, Add Headline Dates

Incubus Tribute Chris Cornell With 'Black Hole Sun' Performance

Cavalera Conspiracy Launch Video Diary Series For New Album

Mastodon To Rock Late Night TV This Week

Rob Zombie Releasing Live Performance Of Classic White Zombie Album

Special Big Star Compilation Coming Next Month

The Kentucky Headhunters Add New Leg To On Safari Tour

The String Cheese Incident Release 'My One & Only' Video

Davey Suicide Release 'No Angel' Music Video

Metallica Release Live 'Fuel' Video

Divinity Streaming Their New Album 'The Immortalist' Online

Pink Frost Streaming New Song 'Avian'

KillSET Release 'Killers in the Pit' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ariana Grande Management Release Statement On Terrorist Bombing

Miley Cyrus Says She Inspired Katy Perry's 'I Kissed A Girl'

Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To James Bond Icon Roger Moore

Lana Del Rey Debuted New Song At KROQ Weenie Roast

Charlie Daniels And Big & Rich Announce Big TV Interviews

Billy Ray Cyrus Guest Stars In Nickelodeon Specials

Swearingen and Kelli Announce New Album 'The Marrying Kind'

Singled Out: Ed Roman's The Way She Goes

19 Killed In Terrorist Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert

Harry Styles Makes History With Chart Topping Debut

T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape

Katy Perry To Get Massive Payday For American Idol Reboot Deal

Jason Aldean Releases 'They Don't Know' Music Video

Meek Mill Streaming New Track 'Glow Up'

Lana Del Rey Releases Video For 'Lust for Life' Feat The Weeknd

Rascal Flatts Announce A Night To Shine Residency

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Wild Iris - Wild Iris

Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Remembering Chris Cornell

Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise

Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP

On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening

Through Fire - Breathe

TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death

Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.