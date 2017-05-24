Divinity Streaming Their New Album 'The Immortalist' Online

The new album features 12 tracks that include their two previous EP releases "The Immortalist, Pt. 1 - Awestruck" and "The Immortalist, Pt. 2 -Momentum" with their 3rd EP "The Immortalist Pt. 3 - Conqueror" now completed to finish off the trilogy series as one full length album.

The band had this to say, "We're very proud of our new album! Our dedication to song writing, recording and producing these 12 songs over the past 5 years has been a crazy musical journey and a huge learning experience that we will never forget. Our lyrical content and artwork is based on an original science-fiction concept story about a character who wakes up in a random field within an intricate crop circle with no memory of who he is or how he got there. The character is then thrown into a crazy adventure and eventually learns who he is and how to become immortal. There's so much more to the story but we don't want to give it all way just yet." Stream the full album here.