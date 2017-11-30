Chance the Rapper In the Studio With Swizz Beatz

Swizz wrote: "I told y'all I'm in Mode!!!!! Happy Monday" with lightning emojis and the hashtag #albummode. There's more evidence that Swizz is recording new material with high-profile guests.

Last week, he was pictured with J. Cole, reports Fader. A full decade has passed since Swizz released the critically acclaimed studio album One Man Band Man. Since then, he has started a family with wife Alicia Keys, attended Harvard Business School and released nine non-album singles. See the photo of Chance and Swizz here.