In the article, O'Keefe reveals how he develops and records his solos - "I sit there and make it up on the spot. We'll do 20 takes. Sometimes I get it on the third take and they'll say, 'I don't know what you did there Joel, but we're keeping that…. Sometimes I'll do 200 takes and have to go home and come back the next day."

His favorite Angus Young solos are Let There Be Rock, Whole Lotta Rosie, and Thunderstruck. What's so special about Young's guitar work? "I love the mad energy that Angus has," O'Keefe says. "It's the frenetic energy. It's like he has lightning in his fingers. It's like he doesn't really know what he's going to do until it comes out." Read how the list is rounded out - here.