Lady Gaga Has Moment of Silence In Wake of Las Vegas Tragedy

Gaga took to Twitter to talk about the tragedy, saying "This is terrorism, plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now."

Gaga turned her attention to creating a large, unifying moment for fans: "4 anyone who'd like to join, I'm doing a 20 minute moment of meditation/silence/prayer on my InstagramLive for calming of the [Earth] at 3:30 PST," the singer posted.

"My intention is to connect us all through inner peace," Gaga added. "I believe we can calm inflammation in the world by calming each other," ending the message with the hashtag #meditation. See Gaga's posts here.