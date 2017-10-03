|
Rock Legend Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66
.
(hennemusic) Management confirmed Tom Petty died Monday at the age of 66 in a Santa Monica, CA hospital after being unfound unconscious at his Malibu home Sunday night. "On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," confirmed Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, on behalf of the family. "He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PST surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends." TMZ first broke the news of Petty's emergency, which found him unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest at his residence when EMT's arrived on scene. In critical condition from the moment he was discovered in distress, the singer was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on life support. Petty reportedly had no signs of brain activity when he arrived at the hospital and a decision was made to remove him from life support as family, friends and his bandmates gathered on site. Confirmation of the rocker's death comes hours after it was first reported by CBS News in a breaking news story early Monday based on information obtained officially from the Los Angeles Police Department, with Petty's passing making headlines around the world prematurely; the LAPD later said it was not in a position to confirm the singer's status. "The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty," tweeted the LAPD. "Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources. However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting." Read more here.
"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," confirmed Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, on behalf of the family.
"He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PST surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."
TMZ first broke the news of Petty's emergency, which found him unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest at his residence when EMT's arrived on scene.
In critical condition from the moment he was discovered in distress, the singer was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on life support.
Petty reportedly had no signs of brain activity when he arrived at the hospital and a decision was made to remove him from life support as family, friends and his bandmates gathered on site.
Confirmation of the rocker's death comes hours after it was first reported by CBS News in a breaking news story early Monday based on information obtained officially from the Los Angeles Police Department, with Petty's passing making headlines around the world prematurely; the LAPD later said it was not in a position to confirm the singer's status.
"The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty," tweeted the LAPD. "Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources. However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour
• Billy Joel Joined By Paul Simon And Miley Cyrus During Concert
• Ghost Reveal New Frontman Papa Emeritis Zero
• Black Sabbath's Farewell Concert Film Coming To TV
• Pavement May Reunite For 30th Anniversary
• KISS Stop Concert To Lead Fans In Pledge of Allegiance
• Avenged Sevenfold Announce Headline Tour Dates
• Morrissey Performs New Songs During BBC Performance
• Tim Buckley Reissues Feature Previously Unreleased Recordings
• J.D. Simo Talks New Album 'Rise and Shine'
• Singled Out: Five Of The Eyes' Wasteland
• 20+ Dead And 100+ Injured At Shooting Near Las Vegas Music Festival
• Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation Over Tour Cancelation
• Dave Grohl Opens Up About Dealing With Kurt Cobain's Suicide
• Rolling Stones Release New Video From Sticky Fingers Live
• Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post
• Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager
• Sam Hunt Shares Unforgettable Moment With 82-Year-Old Grandmother
• Beck Debuts New Song 'Square One'
• Lady Gaga Has Moment of Silence In Wake of Las Vegas Tragedy
• Nashville Plans Vigil in Wake of Vegas Shooting
• Maren Morris Releases 'Dear Hate' in Response to Vegas Attack
• Cardi B Gets Props From Taylor Swift For No. 1 Song
• Luke Combs Gives First-Person Account of Las Vegas Shooting
• Justin Bieber And David Guetta Release '2U' Video
• Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem
• Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol'
• Taylor Swift Shares Her 'Songs Taylor Loves' Playlist
• Shania Twain Releases 'Swingin' with My Eyes Closed' Video
• Gwen Stefani Releases New Song 'Santa Baby'
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.