Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rock Legend Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66
10-03-2017
.
Tom Petty

(hennemusic) Management confirmed Tom Petty died Monday at the age of 66 in a Santa Monica, CA hospital after being unfound unconscious at his Malibu home Sunday night.

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," confirmed Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, on behalf of the family.

"He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PST surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."

TMZ first broke the news of Petty's emergency, which found him unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest at his residence when EMT's arrived on scene.

In critical condition from the moment he was discovered in distress, the singer was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on life support.

Petty reportedly had no signs of brain activity when he arrived at the hospital and a decision was made to remove him from life support as family, friends and his bandmates gathered on site.

Confirmation of the rocker's death comes hours after it was first reported by CBS News in a breaking news story early Monday based on information obtained officially from the Los Angeles Police Department, with Petty's passing making headlines around the world prematurely; the LAPD later said it was not in a position to confirm the singer's status.

"The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty," tweeted the LAPD. "Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources. However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Tom Petty Music, DVDs, Books and more

Tom Petty T-shirts and Posters

More Tom Petty News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rock Legend Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66

Tom Petty Forced To Postpone More Shows

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert

Stevie Nicks And Tom Petty Duet Classic Hit In London

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers Kick Off Anniversary Tour Tonight

Muse, Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Kabboo Lineup

Tom Petty Leads Arroyo Seco Weekend Lineup

Tom Petty Adds Dates To 40th Anniversary Tour

More Stars Reportedly Added To Tom Petty MusiCares Gala

Tom Petty, Elvis Costello, Marvin Gaye Led Songwriters Hall of Fame 2016 In Review


More Stories for Tom Petty

Tom Petty Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66- Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour- Billy Joel Joined By Paul Simon And Miley Cyrus During Concert- more

Mass Shooting At Las Vegas Music Festival- Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation - Dave Grohl Opens Up About Kurt Cobain's Suicide- more

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure- Ron Howard's Beatles Film Eight Days A Week Coming To TV- Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent- more

Page Too:
Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting- Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post- Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager- Sam Hunt- more

Justin Bieber And David Guetta Release '2U' Video- Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem- Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol'- Taylor Swift- more

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Lead Nashville Hurricane Benefit- Niall Horan Reveals 'Flicker' Album Details- Morrissey Announces Tour- Ellen DeGeneres Parodies Taylor Swift- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rock Legend Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66

Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour

Billy Joel Joined By Paul Simon And Miley Cyrus During Concert

Ghost Reveal New Frontman Papa Emeritis Zero

Black Sabbath's Farewell Concert Film Coming To TV

Pavement May Reunite For 30th Anniversary

KISS Stop Concert To Lead Fans In Pledge of Allegiance

Avenged Sevenfold Announce Headline Tour Dates

Morrissey Performs New Songs During BBC Performance

Tim Buckley Reissues Feature Previously Unreleased Recordings

J.D. Simo Talks New Album 'Rise and Shine'

Singled Out: Five Of The Eyes' Wasteland

20+ Dead And 100+ Injured At Shooting Near Las Vegas Music Festival

Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation Over Tour Cancelation

Dave Grohl Opens Up About Dealing With Kurt Cobain's Suicide

Rolling Stones Release New Video From Sticky Fingers Live

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting

Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post

Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager

Sam Hunt Shares Unforgettable Moment With 82-Year-Old Grandmother

Beck Debuts New Song 'Square One'

Lady Gaga Has Moment of Silence In Wake of Las Vegas Tragedy

Nashville Plans Vigil in Wake of Vegas Shooting

Maren Morris Releases 'Dear Hate' in Response to Vegas Attack

Cardi B Gets Props From Taylor Swift For No. 1 Song

Luke Combs Gives First-Person Account of Las Vegas Shooting

Justin Bieber And David Guetta Release '2U' Video

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem

Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol'

Taylor Swift Shares Her 'Songs Taylor Loves' Playlist

Shania Twain Releases 'Swingin' with My Eyes Closed' Video

Gwen Stefani Releases New Song 'Santa Baby'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.