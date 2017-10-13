Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School

"How cool to be able to come home to Knoxville and celebrate this next big moment in my life with you! Central High is such a special place for me," Ballerini told People.

"I was in the glee club and got to perform in musicals on the same stage where I sang a song I wrote for the very first time. This city ' this high school ' really helped shape my life and I can't wait to share my new songs with you." Read more here.