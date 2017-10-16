Marilyn Manson Opens Up About His Brutal Stage Accident

Manson postponed his tour and is spending his time recuperating at home--but he's seen the gruesome footage. "I only recently watched the video of it," Manson told Yahoo Music. "I can see how it could look terrifying. It was terrifying for me, because the truss was not secured properly."

"I wasn't trying to climb it," he added. "It started to fall and I tried to push back and I didn't get out the way in time. I'm not sure what I hit my head on, but it did fall onto my leg and break the fibula in two places. The pain was excruciating."

Despite the serious injury, Manson was glad the damage wasn't worse. "It definitely could have crushed my skull and my ribs," Manson said. "I have some minor bruising in that area, but it took six guys to pull it off of me. It was like wrestling a giant iron monster." Read more here.