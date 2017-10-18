Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

New Photo Of Rami Malek As Queen's Freddie Mercury Goes Online
10-18-2017
.
Queen

(Radio.com) A new photo of Mr. Robot star Rami Malek as Queen's Freddie Mercury has been revealed. The image taken from the set of upcoming Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, was shared by the film's director, Bryan Singer.

"Couldn't help myself and had to post this iPhone pic," Singer wrote on Instragram alongside the image of Malek transformed to look like Mercury from Queen's 1979 tour, captured on the Live Killers album.

Check out the post including the brand new photo of Malek as Freddie here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Queen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Queen T-shirts and Posters

More Queen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


New Photo Of Rami Malek As Queen's Freddie Mercury Goes Online

Queens Of The Stone Age Mash Up Foo Fighters' Hit At Cal Jam

Queen Stream Unreleased Versions Of We Will Rock You And More

Queens of the Stone Age Unplug For 'Villains of Circumstance'

Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Video Leaked

Queen Preview News Of The World 40th Anniversary Box Set

First Photo Of Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Revealed

Queen Reveal Special Plans For News Of The World Anniversary

Queens of the Stone Age Unplug For 'The Way You Used to Do'

Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper


More Stories for Queen

Queen Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
ZZ Top Postpone 2017 Tour Dates Under Doctor's Orders- Tom Petty Laid To Rest In Private Service- Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased 'Master Of Puppets' Demo- more

A Perfect Circle Streaming New Song 'The Doomed'- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea- Metallica Call On Fans To Help With Upcoming Releases- more

Cinderella's Tom Keifer Hospitalized Following Collapse- Guns N' Roses Star Suffering From Potentially Fatal Heart Condition- Black Sabbath Reveal Details For The End Film- more

Page Too:
One Direction Fan's Screaming Resulted In Collapsed Lung- Niall Horan Previews 'Flicker' Album Via Twitter- Liam Payne Announces New Single 'Bedroom Floor'- more

Ed Sheeran Seriously Injures His Arm In Accident- Aaron Carter Has Returned To Rehab- Joe Jonas Engaged To 'Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner- Taylor Swift Video- more

Pink Calls Out Girl-On-Girl Violence Of Pop Beefs- Lee Brice Reveals Details For New Self-Titled Album- James Corden Attempts To Claim Usher's 'Sexiest Male Vocalist' Crown- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
ZZ Top Postpone 2017 Tour Dates Under Doctor's Orders

Tom Petty Laid To Rest In Private Service In Pacific Palisades

Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased 'Master Of Puppets' Demo

Black Sabbath Release Paranoid Video From Final Concert

New Photo Of Rami Malek As Queen's Freddie Mercury Goes Online

Singled Out: Legend's Frostbite

Paul McCartney Leads Record Store Day Black Friday Exclusives

Marilyn Manson Compares Justin Bieber To A Girl

MGMT Return With First New Song In Four Years 'Little Dark Age'

The Ramones Expand 'Rocket To Russia' For 40th Anniversary

Tony Iommi Reflects On Led Paul Award Honor Ahead Of Reveal

Inviolate Release 'Broken Cycle' Music Videdo

Morrissey Releases 'Spent the Day in Bed' Video

A Perfect Circle Streaming New Song 'The Doomed'

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea

Metallica Call On Fans To Help With Upcoming Releases

• more

Page Too News Stories
One Direction Fan's Screaming Resulted In Collapsed Lung

Niall Horan Previews 'Flicker' Album Via Twitter

Liam Payne Announces New Single 'Bedroom Floor'

Kelsea Ballerini Releases Acoustic Version Of 'Legends'

Kacey Musgraves Shares Wedding Photos

Old Dominion Announce North American Tour

Fifth Harmony Tease 'Can You See' From 'The Star' Soundtrack

Carrie Underwood Reveals The One Animal That She Doesn't Like

DJ Khaled Seeks Diddy's Guidance for Son's First Birthday Party

Rihanna Honored In Neighborhood She Grew Up In

Pink Sings Fall-Themed Hashtag Songs On 'Fallon'

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon Wants Packers to Sign Colin Kaepernick

Ed Sheeran Seriously Injures His Arm In Accident

Aaron Carter Has Returned To Rehab

Joe Jonas Engaged To 'Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner

Taylor Swift Seen Filming New Video in London

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.