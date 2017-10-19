|
Loudwire Music Awards To Broadcast Live On TV
.
Fans that can not attend the inaugural Loudwire Music Awards concert and ceremony do not have to miss the show as it has just been announced that the event will be broadcast live by AXS TV. The event is scheduled to take place at The Novo in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 24th and AXS TV will begin their live broadcast at 7:00PM PT. Fans can also watch a live stream of via the Loudwire Facebook page. Avenged Sevenfold will be headlining the event which will also feature performances from In This Moment, Anthrax, Halestorm, Body Count, Nothing More, Starset and Power Trip. The night will also include special performances from Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Judas Priest's Rob Halford. Lita Ford and Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Halford and Sammy Hagar will be receiving special honors. Other acts set to appear include Chad Smith, Joey Kramer, Wwe's The Miz, Zakk Wylde, Vinnie Paul, Steve Vai, Rex Brown, Steel Panther, David Ellefson, Joey Jordison, John 5, Hollywood Undead and many more.
The event is scheduled to take place at The Novo in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 24th and AXS TV will begin their live broadcast at 7:00PM PT. Fans can also watch a live stream of via the Loudwire Facebook page.
Avenged Sevenfold will be headlining the event which will also feature performances from In This Moment, Anthrax, Halestorm, Body Count, Nothing More, Starset and Power Trip.
The night will also include special performances from Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Judas Priest's Rob Halford. Lita Ford and Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Halford and Sammy Hagar will be receiving special honors.
Other acts set to appear include Chad Smith, Joey Kramer, Wwe's The Miz, Zakk Wylde, Vinnie Paul, Steve Vai, Rex Brown, Steel Panther, David Ellefson, Joey Jordison, John 5, Hollywood Undead and many more.
• Evanescence Blow Fans And Critics Away With Orchestra Show
• Five Finger Death Punch Have Completely Finished New Album
• Tom DeLonge Crowdfunding A Spaceship
• At The Drive In Announce Special Record Store Day EP Release
• Queens of the Stone Age Announce North American Tour
• Loudwire Music Awards To Broadcast Live On TV
• Weezer Streaming New Song 'Happy Hour'
• Deuce Announces 'Invincible 'Album and Release New Video
• 2017 Q Gibson Les Paul Award Winner Revealed
• Travis Barker Throws Epic Birthday Bash for Son Landon
• ZZ Top Postpone 2017 Tour Dates Under Doctor's Orders
• Tom Petty Laid To Rest In Private Service In Pacific Palisades
• Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased 'Master Of Puppets' Demo
• Black Sabbath Release Paranoid Video From Final Concert
• Frank Ocean Wins In Father's $14.5M Libel Lawsuit
• Fifth Harmony Stream New Song 'Can You See'
• Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, More Added CMA Performances
• Chris Young Inducted Into Grand Ole Opry
• Harry Styles Says That He Named One Direction
• Kenny Chesney Announces Trip Around the Sun Tour
• The Trailer for 'Michael Jackson's Halloween' Released
• Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony Raise $35 Million For Puerto Rico
• Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti Announce Tour
• Gucci Mane and Keyshia Get Married In White Wedding
• Demi Lovato Candid About Eating Disorder And Revealing Photos
• SZA Performs 'Normal Girl' on 'Jools Holland'
• Cardi B, Fifth Harmony More Light Up JAY-Z's Benefit Concert
• One Direction Fan's Screaming Resulted In Collapsed Lung
• Niall Horan Previews 'Flicker' Album Via Twitter
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.