Loudwire Music Awards To Broadcast Live On TV

The event is scheduled to take place at The Novo in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 24th and AXS TV will begin their live broadcast at 7:00PM PT. Fans can also watch a live stream of via the Loudwire Facebook page.

Avenged Sevenfold will be headlining the event which will also feature performances from In This Moment, Anthrax, Halestorm, Body Count, Nothing More, Starset and Power Trip.

The night will also include special performances from Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Judas Priest's Rob Halford. Lita Ford and Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Halford and Sammy Hagar will be receiving special honors.

Other acts set to appear include Chad Smith, Joey Kramer, Wwe's The Miz, Zakk Wylde, Vinnie Paul, Steve Vai, Rex Brown, Steel Panther, David Ellefson, Joey Jordison, John 5, Hollywood Undead and many more.