Singled Out: Voids' Eris 10-19-2017

. Voids just released their new record "No Character : No Crown" and to celebrate we asked vocalist Chad Yockel to tell us about their single "Eris". Here is the story: So the inspiration behind our latest single, 'Eris' actually came from when we reached the end of the writing process for the record. Having less than a week to finalize vocals before going into the studio I ended up unfortunately getting writers block and it couldn't have come at a worse time. Up until the last day at the studio I felt completely worthless to the ones care for the most in my life, all because I couldn't write lyrics that were good enough for me. I stayed up all night with nothing but negative thoughts yet nothing could come to mind on what to base the song off of. Then it dawned on me to just write with how I was feeling. That night I probably got two hours of sleep that night but I wasn't sleeping until I had something worthy of going on this record. After all of the stress, 'Eris' was born and its the song of the record that not only portrayed everything that was going through my head at that time in my life but it also ended up being personally my favorite song off of this new release. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here! advertisement

Voids Music, DVDs, Books and more Voids T-shirts and Posters More Voids News Share this article



Related Stories



• Singled Out: Voids' Eris

More Stories for Voids Voids Music