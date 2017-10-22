Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Morrissey Releases 'Spent the Day in Bed' Video (Week in Review)

.
Morrissey

Morrissey Releases 'Spent the Day in Bed' Video was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) While Morrissey's new single is called "Spent the Day in Bed," the British rock icon spends much of the song's music video rocking in a wheelchair. The clip opens with the singer being wheeled into a old-school social club, where his band is waiting.

He sings the song while sitting in a chair, pausing occasionally to stare pensively at the camera. Towards the end of the video, Morrissey hops back in the wheelchair, and gets pushed around the room by members of the band.

The video was filmed at the 142 year-old Peckham Liberal Club and directed by director Sophie Muller. It also features an appearance by performance artist David Hoyle.

"Spent the Day in Bed" is the first single from the singer's upcoming album, Low in High-School, which is due Nov. 17. Check out the new clip - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

