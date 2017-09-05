Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chuck D Reacts To Flavor Flav's Public Enemy Lawsuit
09-05-2017
Flavor Flav

(Radio.com) Last Tuesday, Flavor Flav's attorneys filed a lawsuit against his Public Enemy bandmate Chuck D and seven of the group's business partners for allegedly freezing him out of major money and music decisions.

Chuck went on a lengthy Twitter spree expressing his mixed feelings about the legal situation. "Flav will be ok," he wrote. "@tmz Drama is beneath me considering our Age. It's low entertainment but I definitely like to find those 50 songs he wrote."

Chuck said he has no regrets about the release of the band's Flavor-free new album Nothing is Quick In The Desert and, if anything, Flav has held the group back from appearing more frequently — particularly at benefits for good causes. He specifically mentioned a Harry Belafonte event Flav skipped after the legendary musician inducted Public Enemy into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"I still believe giving the new @PublicEnemyFTP Album NothingIsQuickInTheDesert…was gratitude for our fans-so get it," he wrote. "I cant accept @PublicEnemyFTP not doin benefits because Flav refuses to do em.So I head to Houston w @prophetsofrage we have done 8 in 1year."

However, the emcee seemed optimistic about reaching an amicable resolution with Flav, blaming the hype man's new representation as the cause of his legal action. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

