Lil Wayne Reportedly Hospitalized After Seizures

Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., was found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room on Sunday (September 3). He was taken to Northwestern Memorial where he suffered a second seizure.

The rapper was forced to cancel a scheduled gig in Las Vegas that evening after the incident. "Due to unforeseen circumstances Lil Wayne will be canceling his previously scheduled performance tonight at Drai's Nightclub located at the Cromwell Hotel," reads a statement on the venue's Facebook page. Read more here.