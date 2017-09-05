Singled Out: Becomes Astral's Paleblood Sky 09-05-2017

. Canadian progressive death metal outfit Becomes Astral Here just released their new album "Paleblood Sky" and to celebrate we asked Liam Frith to tell us about the title track. Here is the story: Recording this album was a little different in general I would say, we had our pre-productions done but they wouldn't load into the DAW so we had to use our guitar pro 6 files for Pre-production which is what we recorded drums and vocals to. Christian's wife was really pregnant when we got there to record so we had to do drums and vocals first, and guitar and bass last (Marco records the guitars and bass), so when we had Youri come in to do the vocals he was recording over some very electronic guitars and blew us all away. As soon as the song was done we decided that would be our single with the music video off the album. Once we got to planning that, we really wanted Youri in the video, so we hit up our friends in Depths of Hatred about where to film a music video in Montreal, and as it turned out they also run a video company, Darkest Media. The day we got to Montreal to film is when the plans changed on what the video would be, because we got rained out. We drove to an underpass of the highway that runs through the city because that was the best dry place we could think of on short notice. The real trick came in when we had 0 power to play the music over a PA system while we filmed, so we had Josh wear headphones with the song and the click track playing. All any of us heard was his drums, so thankfully we were well rehearsed. I think it was really funny having people driving past us throwing metal horns up and honking at us, I saw a few people filming it. We were there for like 6 hours and did something like 15 takes, and then moved to our 2nd location, which was shot outside of an abandoned factory. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here! advertisement

Becomes Astral Music, DVDs, Books and more Becomes Astral T-shirts and Posters More Becomes Astral News Share this article



Related Stories



• Singled Out: Becomes Astral's Paleblood Sky

More Stories for Becomes Astral Becomes Astral Music