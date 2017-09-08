Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chance the Rapper Launching Award Show for Teachers
09-08-2017
.
Chance the Rapper

(Radio.com) In his ongoing efforts to support all things well and good, Chance the Rapper has announced his plans to launch a special awards show for teachers.

According to Huffington Post, the rapper has set the inaugural Twilight Awards for June 2018 in Chicago. Hosted by James Cordon, the show will champion 'teachers, parents, principals and students that convey leadership."

Chance made the announcement during an inspiring summit speech for his charity SocialWorks, where he pledged to make a $2.2 million donation to 20 Chicago schools. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

