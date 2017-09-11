Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Shakira Takes 'Carpool Karaoke' On Barcelona Trip
09-11-2017
Shakira

(Radio.com) In a few short years, Carpool Karaoke has gone from James Corden's Late Late Show segment to a global media juggernaut, expanding to its own Apple Music series and commanding millions of followers.

In the latest installment of Carpool Karaoke (the show), Daily Show host Trevor Noah and Shakira hit Barcelona for a meandering drive through her biggest songs.

In the minute-long teaser, we hear Trevor and Shakira singing "Hips Don't Lie," "Waka Waka" and her breakout hit "Wherever, Whenever." Noah gets into the Catalan spirit with a red and gold scarf, and the drive takes a tour through some of Barcelona's biggest tourist destinations like Gaudi's Sagrada Familia cathedral. At one point, he and Shakira get out of the car and are swarmed by selfie-seeking fans.

The latest installment debuts Tuesday. Watch a teaser for the new episode of Carpool Karaoke here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Shakira Takes 'Carpool Karaoke' On Barcelona Trip

