Stone Temple Pilots Star Remembers Chester Bennington

Bennington took over as the frontman of Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 through most of 2015 before leaving the band to refocus on Linkin Park. "It's sad, really sad. I lost a great friend," DeLeo told Billboard. "We're part of the same community here. We took our kids to school and took our kids to baseball, and he was a great human being. He was there for us when we needed it. It's hard to talk about him in the past tense, still. He was a really great person, and I miss him every day. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about him and think about why he did what it did. Obviously it made sense to him, but I'm baffled by that. And always will be."

DeLeo also said that STP have been actively looking for a new singer, holding open call auditions that have yet to turn up the band's next frontman.