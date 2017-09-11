Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Stone Temple Pilots Star Remembers Chester Bennington
09-11-2017
.
Chester Bennington

(Radio.com) During an interview detailing the Stone Temple Pilots' upcoming 25th anniversary reissue of debut album Core, bassist Robert DeLeo opened up about the tragic death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington.

Bennington took over as the frontman of Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 through most of 2015 before leaving the band to refocus on Linkin Park. "It's sad, really sad. I lost a great friend," DeLeo told Billboard. "We're part of the same community here. We took our kids to school and took our kids to baseball, and he was a great human being. He was there for us when we needed it. It's hard to talk about him in the past tense, still. He was a really great person, and I miss him every day. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about him and think about why he did what it did. Obviously it made sense to him, but I'm baffled by that. And always will be."

DeLeo also said that STP have been actively looking for a new singer, holding open call auditions that have yet to turn up the band's next frontman. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

