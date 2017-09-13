The Dead Boys Forced To Cancel Show Due To Hurricane

While states in the southern regions of the US were advised to evacuate due to both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, the Dead Boys have, thus far, pressed on with their 2017 Young Loud And Snotty At 40 tour. They have (literally) weathered the storm, moving forward on the road through Texas, Louisiana, and Florida. After delivering sell-out shows in Austin and New Orleans, the band is now propelling up the East Coast, with upcoming shows in Atlanta, Charleston, Richmond, Baltimore, and a sold-out show in New York City.

The Dead Boys are proud to share their new album Still Snotty: Young Loud And Snotty At 40! personally with fans nationwide. This re-recording of their seminal 1977 album Young Loud And Snotty is out now via Plowboy Records.