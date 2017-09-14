Grand Ole Opry Announce Troy Gentry Public Memorial Service

The service will also be live-streamed for those unable to be there in person. Prior to the stream, The Opry has released a video of Montgomery Gentry's final Opry performance.

The last time the singers played the legendary venue was July 1, 2017. The video shows them performing one of their biggest hits, 'Where I Come From."

Gentry died on September 8 in a helicopter crash on his way to a show in New Jersey. Read more here.