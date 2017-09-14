The Killers Perform New Song 'The Calling' With Woody Harrelson

"As Jesus sat to eat in the house, behold, many publicans and sinners came and sat down with him and his disciples," he began. "And when the Pharisees saw it, they said unto his disciples, Why eateth your Master with publicans and sinners? But when Jesus heard that, he said unto them, They that be whole need not a physician, but they that are sick."

While Harrelson spoke, the band played a sombre keyboard line, that led to a shuffling beat, a slinky rhythm and a bluesy guitar passage. Anyone questioning why the band asked Harrelson read from The Bible was soon answered. "Down with the message for my old man/ I got the last two chapters of Matthew in my hand," sang Brandon Flowers.

The frontman was flashily dressed in a jacket decorated with stripes of glittery silver down the lapels and sounded commanding as he hit the chorus, which peaked with the line, "Brother just lead into the light," which he repeated over a background choir near the end of the song. Read more and watch the performance here.