blink-182 and The Killers Headlining Lollapalooza 2024

blink-182 and The Killers have been announced as the rock headliners for this year's Lollapalooza Festival will be taking place at Grant Park in Chicago from August 1st through 4th.

This year's event will also feature headline sets from SZA, Tyler, The Creator, Future X Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex with music planned across eight stages.

C3 sent over these details: Incredible music history and magical moments are part of Lolla's DNA. In 2024, Skrillex will return to Grant Park to perform for the first time in a decade, while Perry's Stage will feature one of its most epic lineups in recent history with powerhouse performances from Zedd, FISHER, Zeds Dead, and many more. South Korean K-Pop boyband Stray Kids will make their highly anticipated Lollapalooza Chicago debut. Don't miss Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey performing a one-of-a-kind set featuring the Chicago Philharmonic.

Fans flock to Lollapalooza every year to get a first look at must-see break out artists. This year's packed all-star class includes Benson Boone, Raye, The Last Dinner Party, d4vd, Tyla, Qveen Herby, Flo, Olivia Dean and more.

