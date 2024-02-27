Blink-182, The Killers, Dave Matthews Band Lead Oceans Calling Festival Lineup

(Giant Noise) Blink-182, The Killers, and Dave Matthews Band are set to headline the 2024 Oceans Calling Festival, returning to the Ocean City, Maryland Boardwalk September 27-29. Heading back to the Ocean City Inlet Beach following the triumphant success of 2023, the festival is bringing fans over 40 acts across 3 stages with additional artists to perform including Cage The Elephant, The Offspring, Mt. Joy, Rebelution, Counting Crows, 311, The Beach Boys, Boyz II Men, O.A.R., Young the Giant, Barenaked Ladies and more

In addition, Sublime will take the stage at Oceans Calling Festival for a special performance with original band members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh, as well as featuring Jakob Nowell.

Oceans Calling celebrates the return of renowned Chefs Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag as well as newcomer to the Oceans Calling stage, Chef Marc Murphy, who will all be presenting unique cooking demos hosted by Jason Biggs for a delicious weekend to remember. Also returning in 2024: locally curated food vendors, access to the Ocean City Boardwalk, and the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, located inside the festival grounds, will once again be fully operational for festival goers, as admission will be included within the purchase of an Oceans Calling Festival ticket.

Tickets will be available on Thursday, February 29 beginning with the Presale at 10am ET, followed by the public on-sale with any remaining tickets.

