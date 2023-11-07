The Killers Preview 'Rebel Diamonds'

(The Oriel Company) Two decades into their incredible career, The Killers are thrilled to announce a celebratory 'best of' album, set to feature a brand new anthem ready to be sung at festivals across the world called "Spirit." Rebel Diamonds will be released December 8th

Entitled Rebel Diamonds, the album of highlights features 20 tracks, including the modern day classics "Mr. Brightside," "When You Were Young," "All These Things That I've Done," "Human," "Read My Mind" and more through to the band's most recently released, critically-lauded single, "Your Side of Town." Out on December 8th via Island Records, the record is a curated dive into an impressive catalog of songwriting and musicianship - one that has solidified the band as one of the most important voices in rock 'n' roll over the last two decades.

The highlights album features at least one song from each of the band's seven studio albums. From the groundbreaking debut Hot Fuss, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024, to the band's latest full length LP, 2021's Pressure Machine, Rebel Diamonds showcases the group's versatility and staying power across the ever-changing alternative music landscape. The collection is made up of songs that embody who The Killers are as a band, in addition to including some favorites of theirs that have resonated over the years - tracks like "Be Still," from 2012's album Battle Born or "Dying Breed" from 2020's album Imploding The Mirage or "A Dustland Fairytale" from 2008's Day & Age, which the band recently re-recorded and performed with Bruce Springsteen.

"See it's been said that what's remembered lives," reflects lead singer Brandon Flowers in the preview video for the record [below], "and we've racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years - Rebel Diamonds."

The Killers are Brandon Flowers (lead singer), Ronnie Vannucci Jr. (drummer), Dave Keuning (guitarist), and Mark Stoermer (bassist).

Rebel Diamonds tracklisting:

1. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

2. Mr. Brightside

3. All These Things That I've Done

4. Somebody Told Me

5. When You Were Young

6. Read My Mind

7. Human

8. Spaceman

9. A Dustland Fairytale

10. Runaways

11. Be Still

12. The Man

13. Caution

14. My Own Soul's Warning

15. Dying Breed

16. Pressure Machine

17. Quiet Town

18. boy

19. Your Side of Town

20. Spirit

