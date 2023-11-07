The Killers Preview 'Rebel Diamonds'

(The Oriel Company) Two decades into their incredible career, The Killers are thrilled to announce a celebratory 'best of' album, set to feature a brand new anthem ready to be sung at festivals across the world called "Spirit." Rebel Diamonds will be released December 8th
Entitled Rebel Diamonds, the album of highlights features 20 tracks, including the modern day classics "Mr. Brightside," "When You Were Young," "All These Things That I've Done," "Human," "Read My Mind" and more through to the band's most recently released, critically-lauded single, "Your Side of Town." Out on December 8th via Island Records, the record is a curated dive into an impressive catalog of songwriting and musicianship - one that has solidified the band as one of the most important voices in rock 'n' roll over the last two decades.
The highlights album features at least one song from each of the band's seven studio albums. From the groundbreaking debut Hot Fuss, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024, to the band's latest full length LP, 2021's Pressure Machine, Rebel Diamonds showcases the group's versatility and staying power across the ever-changing alternative music landscape. The collection is made up of songs that embody who The Killers are as a band, in addition to including some favorites of theirs that have resonated over the years - tracks like "Be Still," from 2012's album Battle Born or "Dying Breed" from 2020's album Imploding The Mirage or "A Dustland Fairytale" from 2008's Day & Age, which the band recently re-recorded and performed with Bruce Springsteen.
"See it's been said that what's remembered lives," reflects lead singer Brandon Flowers in the preview video for the record [below], "and we've racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years - Rebel Diamonds."
The Killers are Brandon Flowers (lead singer), Ronnie Vannucci Jr. (drummer), Dave Keuning (guitarist), and Mark Stoermer (bassist).
Rebel Diamonds tracklisting:
1. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
2. Mr. Brightside
3. All These Things That I've Done
4. Somebody Told Me
5. When You Were Young
6. Read My Mind
7. Human
8. Spaceman
9. A Dustland Fairytale
10. Runaways
11. Be Still
12. The Man
13. Caution
14. My Own Soul's Warning
15. Dying Breed
16. Pressure Machine
17. Quiet Town
18. boy
19. Your Side of Town
20. Spirit
The Killers Share First New Music Of 2023 With 'Your Side Of Town'
KK's Priest, Paul Di'Anno and Burning Witches Announce Priests, Killers & Witches Tour
Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet Lead Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
The Killers, The Lumineers and Muse Lead Shaky Knees Lineup
Foo Fighters To Rock Roskilde Festival 2024- Tool Add More Dates To U.S. Tour- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet Lead Innings Festival- more
Slipknot Part Ways With Jay Weinberg- Jimmy Page Talks Surprise Rock Hall Jam- Nickelback Add Special Stop To Get Rollin' Tour- more
Live: Andy Summers Rocks Phoenix
Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Foo Fighters To Rock Roskilde Festival 2024
Tool Add More Dates To U.S. Tour
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet Lead Innings Festival
The Killers Preview 'Rebel Diamonds'
The Ghost Inside Unleash 'Death Grip' Video
Taproot Reveal 'Favourite Song' Video ft. Elias Soriano
Queensryche Revisiting Classics On The Origins Tour
David Ellefson Announces Inaugural Bass Warrior Tour