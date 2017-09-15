Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Fifth Harmony's 'Hearts Are Hurting' for Spokane Following School Shooting
09-15-2017
(Radio.com) Fifth Harmony delivered a message to the city of Spokane, Washington and Freeman High School following a tragic school shooting there on Wednesday (Sept. 13).

The message, posted before the group's show earlier this week at the Spokane Country Interstate Fair, read, "Spokane, our hearts are hurting for your beautiful city. We love you and are dedicating tonight's show to the victims of today's tragic events, their families & friends, and everyone at Freeman High School."

On Wednesday, sophomore Caleb Sharpe pulled out a gun in a second-floor hallway at Freeman High School and started firing. A heroic staff member grabbed Sharpe and ended the deadly rampage.

Sam Strahan was killed in the incident, while Emma Nees, Jordyn Goldsmith and Gracie Jansen were injured. They are in stable condition, reports Billboard. See the group's tweet here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

