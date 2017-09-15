Suge Knight's Fiancee and Business Manager Indicted

The event killed Terry Carter and injured Cle "Bone" Sloan during the production of the movie Straight Outta Compton. The video is reported as showing damning evidence from the deadly incident, and the pair were allegedly aware it was sealed under protective order.

Knight is facing murder and attempted murder charges from the incident. Kelly and Blankenship were indicted on July 28 on a count of conspiracy to violate a court order, conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy to commit grand theft.Read more here.