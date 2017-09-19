Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chance the Rapper Joins Stephen Colbert For 'Emmy' Open
09-19-2017
Chance the Rapper

(Radio.com) Sunday night's broadcast of the Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated the year's best television, from Veep to Big Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale.

In a room full of film and TV icons, a handful of music stars helped keep host Stephen Colbert's ceremony feeling fresh and loose, including Chance the Rapper who assisted Colbert on show opener by dropping a surprise verse on the emcee's song and dance number.

"I love television, it's a pleasant distraction/But just imagine taking action/I like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, in fact I'm addicted/But where's the cop show where one gets convicted?" he rapped, peppering his TV reviews with timely cultural observations. Watch Chance the Rapper's cameo in the Emmy opening number here.

