Chance the Rapper Joins Stephen Colbert For 'Emmy' Open

In a room full of film and TV icons, a handful of music stars helped keep host Stephen Colbert's ceremony feeling fresh and loose, including Chance the Rapper who assisted Colbert on show opener by dropping a surprise verse on the emcee's song and dance number.

"I love television, it's a pleasant distraction/But just imagine taking action/I like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, in fact I'm addicted/But where's the cop show where one gets convicted?" he rapped, peppering his TV reviews with timely cultural observations. Watch Chance the Rapper's cameo in the Emmy opening number here.